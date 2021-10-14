Butler County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Leslie Groen has announced that absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 City/School Elections are available in the Auditor’s Office starting Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Butler County voters interested in voting absentee for the Nov. 2 City/School Election may file requests for absentee ballots with the Butler County Auditor’s Office at that time.
Due to recent legislation, the time period to request absentee ballots has gone from 120 days to 70 days. The new legislation also has shortened the number of days that the Auditor’s Office may have ballots available for absentee voting. Rather than 29 days, voters now have 20 days to vote absentee either by mail or in-person.
Voters wishing to receive an absentee ballot by mail for the City/School Election will need to complete an absentee ballot request form and return it to the Butler County Auditor’s Office, P.O. Box 325, Allison, IA 50602 before 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Additionally, completed ballots through the mail must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Absentee ballot request forms can be found on the Butler County Elections website at https://butlercounty.iowa.gov/departments/elections/absentee-ballot-form. They also may be requested by calling the Butler County Auditor’s Office at 319-267-2670.
For more information about the 2021 City/School Election, contact the Butler County Auditor’s office at 319-267-2670 or visit the website at https://butlercounty.iowa.gov/departments/elections.