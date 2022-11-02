The Butler County Conservation Board is offering a public firewood cutting day on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., weather permitting. Those wishing to participate will meet at the Butler County Conservation Board Shop – 28727 Timber Road, Clarksville, IA 50619. During that time, a member of the Butler County Conservation Board Staff will be on hand, and the public will be allowed access to the park for the purpose of cutting firewood under rules established by the Butler County Conservation Board.

General Rules for Cutting Firewood Are As Follows