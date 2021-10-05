Butler County Conservation will hold its Halloween Hikes with the theme “Here Fishy, Fishy!” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
During this hike, participants will travel a woodland trail at Heery Woods State Park to meet five fish-eating animals of Iowa. The Fish, Great Blue Heron, Bald Eagle, Snapping Turtle and River Otter will share a little about their lives in and near Iowa’s waterways and the love for fish they all share.
Please pre-register online at mycountyparks.com, or email butlernaturalist@butler-bremer.com. You also can call 319-278-4237. Hike times are 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Each hike will include a maximum of 25 participants, so register early to ensure your spot. Please let us know the time you would like to hike, the number attending and your phone number.
There is no cost for this event, but free-will donations are welcome to help cover the costs of costumes and other supplies.