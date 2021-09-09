The Butler County Conservation Board will host the following events within the next few months:
Monarch Tagging
We are going out in search of migrating monarch butterflies! Join the Butler County Conservation Board on the North Side of Heery Woods State Park on Thursday to catch and tag monarchs as they journey south.
We will meet at the shelter near the boat ramp at 5 p.m. Nets are available, and no registration is necessary for this free event. Dress to be on mowed grass trails and in the tallgrass prairie. If you have questions about this event, call the Conservation Board office at 319-278-4237.
Women in Nature
Butler and Bremer County Conservation Boards are partnering for a Women in Nature event Sunday, Oct. 3.
If you have ever wanted to try paddle boarding, kayaking, archery, Dutch oven cooking, shoot a pellet gun or learn to better identify birds, this is for you. This event will take place from 1-5 p.m. at Plainfield Lake, and will be taught for women by women.
The cost of this event is only $30 per person, and registration is required by contacting Annette at butlernaturalist@butler-bremer.com or Angie at angie.auel@co.bremer.ia.us. Whether you are new to these skills or have some experience, we welcome you to join us.
Halloween Hike – ‘Here Fishy, Fishy!’
Each year, the Butler County Conservation Board hosts a non-scary, educational Halloween Hike at Heery Woods State Park. Halloween hikes are for all ages!
This year the hike will take place Tuesday, Oct. 19, with the theme “Here Fishy, Fishy!” Participants will walk along a candle-lit, woodland path to meet five creatures that eat fish – Fish, Great Blue Heron, Bald Eagle, Snapping Turtle and River Otter. Each animal will share a little about their life in and near Iowa’s waterways and the love of fish they all share.
Hikes will take place at 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m., and each hike has a maximum of 25 participants. Pre-registration is required by calling 319-278-4237 or e-mailing butlernaturalist@butler-bremer.com. Reserve your spot early so you don’t miss out on the fun! This event is free, but free-will donations will be accepted.