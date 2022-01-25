The Butler County Conservation Board and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center are sponsoring the 19th Annual Lighted Night Ski from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Heery Woods State Park near Clarksville.
Meet at Heery Woods Nature Center to gather your skis, boots and poles, and then head out along the snow-covered, candle-lit, woodland trails. Dress for the weather, and bring a headlamp if you have one. After skiing, you can enjoy the warmth of a fire in the lodge, treats and hobo stew.
A limited number of skis are available for use. You can reserve your ski/boot size in advance by calling 319-278-4237, or they will be available on a first-come-first-served basis the evening of the event. You are also welcome to bring your own equipment and take to the trails.
Bring the entire family and try something new. The cost is one canned vegetable per person, and free will donations are accepted. In the absence of snow, periodic trail hikes will take place throughout the evening.
For more information or to register for the program contact Butler County Conservation at 319-278-4237.