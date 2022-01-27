The Butler County Democratic Party will hold its midterm Iowa Caucus meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at the Allison Library Community Room, in the back of the library building, 412 Third St., Allison.
This caucus meeting will be for all precincts in Butler County. Democratic Party members must be either in line or signed in by 7 p.m. to participate. Masks are required.
The purpose of this year’s caucus is to:
• Discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform.
• Elect Delegates and Alternates to the County Convention
• Elect Precinct Committee Persons to the County Central Committee
The precinct caucus is a great way to get involved in grassroots activities with the Iowa Democratic Party.
All Iowa Democrats are encouraged to attend.
Please call Ruth Saulsbury at 319-278-4020 if you have a question.