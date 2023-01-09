The Butler County Conservation Board has hired a new Director- Matt Morris. Matt is a lifelong Butler County resident and has worked for Butler CCB for 11 years. He started as a conservation technician and later became the natural resource manager. After about two weeks on the job, he says he “looks forward to leading this department and serving the residents of Butler County with quality outdoor recreation opportunities.”
