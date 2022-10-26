A state wide Heritage Farm Awards ceremony was held at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The Iowa Heritage Farm program was created in 2006 by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families that have owned a farm for 150 years or more.
To keep a farm in the same family for 150 years is a true testament to the passion and perseverance of each of the families recognized. Two Butler County families received this award in 2022. A total of nine family farms have been recognized since 2006 in Butler County as Heritage Farms.
Dale and Pat Mennenga attended the Iowa State Fair to receive the award. Their three daughters and husbands attended also. Each of their daughters and husbands also farm. Krista and Cordt Holub are from Dysart, Kayla and Eric Miller are from LaPorte City and Emily and Zach Lindaman are from Ackley.
Dale and Pat (Brannon) Mennenga‘s Heritage Farm is located on the corner of 160th St. and Union Avenue in Fremont Township of Butler County. Dale and Pat bought the farm on April 1, 1992 as the sixth family members to own the 142 acres. They bought it from Dale’s uncle & aunt, Carl & Vera Garbes, who had owned it since 1964. Carl and Vera Garbes were awarded the Century Farm Award in 1976 at the Iowa State Fair. Carl & Vera continued living on the acreage.
The original owner was Dale’s great great grandmother, Dorothea (Muller) Heine, who purchased 160 acres in 1871. Her husband, Conrad, had recently passed and Dorothea bought the farm with her 6 children for $25 an acre. She built the original house on the acreage. She owned it for 22 years.
Dale’s great great grandma then sold it to his great grandma & grandpa, Anna (Heine) & August Priepke. They in turn sold it to Dale’s great uncle, Carl & Caroline (Lundt) Priepke, who only owned it for 2 years.
Fred & Anna (Priepke) Garbes, Dale’s grandma & grandpa, then bought the farm and raised 12 children there. Dale’s mother, Marlene Mennenga is the youngest child and has many stories of growing up on the farm. Fred and Anna owned it for 47 years before selling it to their son, Carl Garbes.
Carl Garbes passed away in 2016. The acreage was sold by Vera Garbes in 2021 after she moved away. Wes and Heather Gardner bought it and remodeled the original farmhouse. They are raising their family of 6 there.