A state wide Heritage Farm Awards ceremony was held at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The Iowa Heritage Farm program was created in 2006 by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families that have owned a farm for 150 years or more.

To keep a farm in the same family for 150 years is a true testament to the passion and perseverance of each of the families recognized. Two Butler County families received this award in 2022. A total of nine family farms have been recognized since 2006 in Butler County as Heritage Farms.