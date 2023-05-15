Butler County Farm Bureau recently donated $100,000 in a five-year commitment to the Butler County Fair’s Multi Species Livestock Building. Mike Stirling, Butler County Fair President said “Thanks to supporters like Farm Bureau, these types of improvements to the fairgrounds are possible.” The donation kicked off the fundraising for the fair’s new building they are hoping to start this fall. The building will replace the older barns to the east of the grandstand that are showing their years. Derek Harken, volunteer fundraising chair said, “Like the generation before, many of us grew up showing livestock in these barns. We want future generations to continue this tradition and have a great place to experience it.”
Butler County Farm Bureau has been a long-time, yearly supporter of the Butler County Fair. Dale Boelman, President of the Butler County Farm Bureau said, “This is a five-year commitment to the youth of Butler County. One of our goals is to stay connected to this county’s youth and we will continue to pay fair-related dues for Farm Bureau members’ 4-H and FFA kids, and supply trophies each year for specific areas.”
Steve Dilger gives a lot of credit to Derek Harken and his committee for getting this project off and running. He said, “These volunteers, Derek Harken, Kyle Mehmen, Kyle Rice, Tim Negen, and Brett Steer, got together and decided this was a project well-worth their time. Without them, progress on this building would not be where it is today.”
If anyone is interested in being part of this project, the fundraising committee said there are many ways to contribute. Those interested can contact Derek Harken at 319-240-3125, or Mike Stirling at 319-269-5755, or any Butler County Fair Director or fundraising committee member.