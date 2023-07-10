Local farmer Aaron Mulder recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Butler County Fair. The Butler County Fair will use the funds to build a much-needed multi species livestock building on the fairgrounds.
“We are excited and thankful Aaron chose the Butler County Fair as the recipient for this donation. This gift brings us closer to our goal of breaking ground for the new multi species livestock building that will benefit young kids, 4-H/FFA students, and families for many years to come,” said Mike Stirling, Butler County Fair Association, President.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes.
Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.
About Bayer Fund
Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.