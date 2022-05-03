Butler-Grundy Development Alliance held the first ever, Butler County High School Career Fair on Wednesday, April 27. Approximately 200 students from Aplington-Parkersburg, Clarksville, North Butler, and Waverly Shell Rock high schools had the opportunity to talk with recruiters and staff from 25 different companies or employers that are located in or have a presence in the greater Butler County area. Also on hand was IowaWorks along with Hawkeye Community College and North Iowa Area Community College. A wide range of employers were represented. There were several manufacturers, along with information technology and networking, ag and bio processing, distribution and logistics, law enforcement and public safety, construction trades, marketing, agriculture support, and others.
The purpose for the event, according to Jeff Kolb, executive director for the economic development organization, was to introduce to the 10th through 12th grade students to the many opportunities for a future with a good career, right here at home. There are many jobs locally starting right out of high school, or with a two-year degree from our community colleges.
Kolb adds, “For the past 20 year our organization has been focused on attracting new employers, and helping our existing companies grow, and we have had good success. We are now shifting our focus to workforce development and attraction.”
Planning is currently underway to hold a duplicate event for Grundy County schools and employers in the fall of this year. The goal, he said, is to expand participation from all of the school districts in both counties, and to make these an annual event for future years. Butler-Grundy Development would like to rotate the host site across all of the high schools in each county.
Finally, this event would not have been a big success without the employers that participated, and also the schools that made adjustments to their schedules for their students to attend. Kolb thanked North Butler High School, and their accommodating staff for allowing BGDA to host the first event in their facility. He also thanked Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative for their support and assistance.