Butler-Grundy Development Alliance is once again partnering with the Butler County Conservation Board to promote the Rolling Prairie Bike Trail at the 2023 Iowa Bike Expo on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Des Moines.
The event is held at the Iowa Events Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission. The Iowa Bike Expo is one of the largest bike shows in the Midwest, and features bike shops, destinations, gear retailers, and other exhibitors from across the country. If you are looking for bicycle equipment, new places to ride, and other bike related experiences, this is the event you should attend. Following the Bike Expo later that evening at the Iowa Events Center will be the route announcement party for the 50th anniversary RAGBRAI.