Butler County REC will be one of more than 25 electric cooperatives in Iowa to sponsor a high school student in the Iowa Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., June 18-24, 2022.
Students on the Iowa Youth Tour will join a delegation of over 1,800 students from across our nation to meet with congressional leaders, visit historic sites and explore the Smithsonian museums. Special activities for the students from Iowa include a boat cruise on the Potomac River and meeting their elected representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.
Eligible students must be high school juniors whose parents or guardians are either Butler County REC members or residents living in Aplington, Fairbank, Fredericksburg or Readlyn. A panel of judges will review the applications submitted. The top three applicants will be interviewed and one winner for the Youth Tour will be selected.
Each of the three students interviewed will receive a $500 scholarship after high school graduation and entry into an accredited college.
Applications are available from Butler County REC by calling 319-267-2726. Applications can also be submitted online at butlerrec.coop. Deadline to apply is Monday, March 7, 2022.
Since 1964, the nation’s electric cooperatives have sponsored high school students for visits to their U.S. congressional delegations; energy and grassroots government education sessions; and sightseeing in Washington, D.C. The Youth Tour is a joint effort of local electric co-ops, such as Butler County REC; statewide co-op associations, including the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives; and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Arlington, Virginia. More information about the tour is available at facebook.com/IowaYouthTour.