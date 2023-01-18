The robe already has her initials.
The courtrooms have already felt her presence.
And juveniles she has worked with have already benefited from her knowledge and patience.
But when Elizabeth Batey dons the judicial robe for the forthcoming investiture ceremony this month, the Butler County magistrate will be swearing the oath of office to become a district associate judge.
The 34-year-old made history in her native Greene, three years ago, when she became the first female magistrate in Butler County.
And with her new role as a district associate judge, she will continue to make history. The judgeship she was appointed to is newly created in the judicial district and intended to focus on juvenile and criminal cases, thus relieving some of the workload on the judges in that district.
How Judge Batey came to the bench is a story of a smalltown girl with a big passion for helping others, an advocate with an acute awareness of the privileges she enjoyed growing up and a jurist whose knowledge and experience is applied in service to the youths whose lives intersect with the courts.
Growing up a Vickers in the town of Greene, where her dad, Patrick, and her uncle, Richard, practiced law, Elizabeth, or Libby, as she is known among friends, graduated from North Butler High School in 2006.
Like many young people in search of a path, she enrolled in college without a clear plan for her future.
The fact that law was in the family did not mean that her path was predetermined.
But it did mean that she had the autonomy to explore, experience and make her own decisions.
In college, she dabbled in journalism and social work, but what really directed her to law eventually were the experiences she witnessed as an employee at what was then LSI’s Beloit Residential Treatment Center, where a lot of the clients were involved with the juvenile court system.
It was then that Elizabeth, still a student, realized where her talents fit.
“I wanted to do a job where I was helping and doing something to make a difference,” she said.
Seeking to transform the lives of juveniles caught in the system, many of whom were not much younger than her at the time, ended up transforming her own life.
She found the work fulfilling and that gave her the impetus to seek a bigger platform to do meaningful work and impact lives.
She recalls reading attorneys’ names on the documentation and thinking that if she were the legal representative for these kids, she would exercise great care.
The only way to live up to that wish was to become a lawyer, she decided.
A scholarship to Drake University sealed the deal and in 2011, she enrolled there, knowing exactly what kind of law she wanted to practice.
But after graduation in 2015, Elizabeth took a job at the family firm, Vickers Law Office at 118 S First Street in Greene, starting another formative period in her life as a legal professional.
Working side by side with her dad and uncle, she learned a lot. She saw firsthand the impact legal help made on neighbors’ lives and attended to a wide variety of practical needs, like taxes, estates and other routine legal work.
However she never lost sight of where she wanted to go in terms of a legal direction. As a lawyer, Elizabeth took on juvenile cases becoming an advocate for youth and earning the respect of the judges she appeared before.
In the meantime, Elizabeth had married and her family moved back to Greene, where she and her husband, Jordan, raise their two kids.
Then the opportunity to take her career to the next level arose with the creation of the new position in the judicial district.
Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed her to her new role on Dec. 2.
In that capacity, Judge Batey will continue her mission to help juveniles but this time from the bench, meanwhile her dad will continue the work in the Greene law office.
“I do love the work at the law office,” she said. “But the biggest reason why I decided to apply for the job of a judge is because of the work in juvenile court. I am passionate about it and I could continue to make an impact in that area with a broader reach.”
District Associate Judge Peter Newell, who is one of Judge Batey’s mentors, along with Judge Karen Salic, said he is delighted to have “Libby” in the newly created job which will serve Mitchell, Worth and Floyd counties.
“She’s gonna do a fantastic job, she is just wonderful,” he told Waverly Newspapers. “We will really miss her as an attorney, especially as a guardian ad litem, she was a really strong advocate for kids.
“I’ve read her rulings and she is very patient, she does great legal research, she’s a ticket, she has great demeanor, she is very patient, and goes out of her way to explain how the court works. They did a good thing picking her. I’m looking forward to working with her in this capacity, but I would miss her as an attorney. Her dad and her uncle are exceedingly proud of her, as they should be.”