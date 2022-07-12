On July 14, 2022, at 7:14 a.m. a group of Bremer County residents will gather on the courthouse lawn in Waverly.
Leading them will be Gretchen Armstrong, a retired mental health therapist, a mother of five adult daughters and a grandmother of 21.
Armstrong, 69, is the county organizer of the Bible Reading Marathon, which is planned in Iowa’s 99 counties to coincide with a worldwide reading of the Bible on July 14 and 15.
“Within 24 hours, the Bible will be read around the world,” she said.
Armstrong is the Bremer County captain for the event, working alongside co-captain Connie Powers, also of Waverly, and several other committee members from Waverly churches.
Regardless of what attendance the prayer reading may garner, Armstrong plans to place her lawn chair in front of the courthouse around 6:45 a.m.
When the clock strikes 7:14, she will start reading from a copy of her own Bible.
It is important that the reading starts exactly at the designated time because it is a symbolic reference to the passage of the Bible that she will be reading from, 2 Chronicles 7:14.
“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land,” the passage reads.
Armstrong says the purpose of the event is to read the entire Bible and “to draw on the unity of churches.”
On Thursday, the reading will end at 5 p.m. and resume at 10 a.m. on Friday, ending at 5 p.m.
“We do have to inform the county auditor in every county to be on the courthouse lawn,” she said.
The two-day reading is the culmination of a lot of planning and preparation for Armstrong and her team.
She said she distributed pages from the Bible to others who may choose to read during the planned times on their own and in their private spaces as comfort allows.
Those who opt to come to the courthouse lawn will be given Bibles and half-hour passages to read.
Armstrong said she led the prayer in the past two years with just a few fellow believers beside her on the courthouse lawn because of the pandemic, but now she hopes county residents will come in person to show unity of purpose.
“The goal is for every county to be doing this,” she said.
Armstrong said she first learned about the worldwide prayer three years ago when her church received a call looking for a leader in Bremer County to take up the organization of the event.
In the first two years, the county participated in the worldwide reading of the Bible, meaning its group read only an assigned text.
“I realized that their request was for the entire Bible to be read,” she said. “That sounded a bit daunting at first. But when I was thinking about that, I heard the Holy Spirit, ‘Why not you?’ I laughed because I knew I had gotten myself into something that day that I was called to do.”