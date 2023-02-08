Luther College Gateway_Prairie small

Jim Martin-Schramm of Decorah will speak at an Ewalu Enrichment Event on Friday, Feb. 24, about “Luther College’s Path to Carbon Neutrality by 2030.” Luther College was recently recognized by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education as the fourth best baccalaureate institution in the nation for its efforts in sustainability. The college’s wind turbine and solar fields generate more than half its electricity needs.

 Photo courtesy of Luther College.

Ewalu Camp & Retreat Center continues its Enrichment Event series Friday, Feb. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. with Jim Martin-Schramm of Decorah, professor emeritus at Luther College and scholar of climate change ethics, who will speak on “Luther College’s Path to Carbon Neutrality by 2030.”

The adult education event will be at the camp’s Creation Center, located at Ewalu’s main site 3 miles west of Strawberry Point, and is free of charge; afternoon refreshments will be served, and those planning to attend are asked to RSVP with the camp office at 563-933-4700 or office@ewalu.org. All are welcome to attend. The Ewalu Enrichment Event series is sponsored by HJR Financial Group of Coralville.