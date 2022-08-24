Camp Ewalu

This architectural rendering shows the planned exterior renovations, including a new entrance addition, for Cedar Lodge at Ewalu Camp & Retreat Center, located three miles west of Strawberry Point. The nonprofit has launched a $2 million campaign to renovate the facility and strengthen its mission.

 Courtesy Photo

STRAWBERRY POINT, IA — Ewalu Camp & Retreat Center, a Lutheran ministry serving Eastern Iowa since 1961, announces a $2 million capital campaign to renovate Cedar Lodge, a 60-year-old building at the main camp site that serves as the hub of activity for campers, summer staff and visitors, and to strengthen the organization’s ministry.

“For 60 years, Cedar Lodge has served us well, but its layout no longer meets our needs, and its aging infrastructure is in need of overhaul,” said Frank Johnson, Ewalu’s executive director. “Our plans to renovate Cedar will improve both the look and function of the lodge so that we might serve our guests, our campers, and our staff more fully.”