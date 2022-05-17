Ewalu Camp and Retreat Center is participating in the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Great Give Day on Wednesday, May 18, to raise funds for its A-Frame Bridge Rebuilding Project.
Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving day established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support area nonprofits and build a stronger community. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2 million for nonprofits across the region. Last year, the campaign collected over 2,700 gifts, attracted 788 first-time donors, and raised over $357,000 for local nonprofits.
Donors who make a gift of any amount over $10 at GreatGiveDay.org/Ewalu on May 18 will also help the camp earn bonus dollars for the camp’s endowment, including matching funds from the Clayton County Foundation for the Future. Donors can schedule gifts in advance beginning May 16 at the link as well. The leaderboard at the website will reflect donations in real time, so donors can track the total amount raised as well as the progress of their favorite organizations.
“It’s time to replace our iconic A-Frame Bridge, and this opportunity with Great Give Day on May 18 will help us cover the added costs of construction that have come this year,” said Ewalu Executive Director Frank Johnson. “Save the date and help us build a new bridge that will serve camp for generations to come!”
Built in the 1970s, Ewalu’s iconic A-Frame Bridge over the Maquoketa River has stood strong. Over the decades, the footings have eroded, and the camp has made plans to replace this necessary structure in fall 2022. But rising construction prices this past year have increased the cost beyond our initial fundraising. The new bridge will keep the familiar A-frame look and will be situated roughly 100 yards upriver in a tranquil, shallow and straight stretch of water.