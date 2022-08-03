Newly minted candidates, Jenn Wolff for Iowa Senate District 29, and Dene Lundberg for Iowa House District 58 will hold a campaign kick-off rally Sunday August 7 from 3:30-5 at Grumpy’s, 217 Main Street in Readlyn. The event is open to the public. Cookies and lemonade will be served.

Both Democratic candidates were elected at Special Nominating Conventions in Nashua July 16 and both have since completed their official filings with the Iowa Secretary of State in Des Moines.