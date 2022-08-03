Newly minted candidates, Jenn Wolff for Iowa Senate District 29, and Dene Lundberg for Iowa House District 58 will hold a campaign kick-off rally Sunday August 7 from 3:30-5 at Grumpy’s, 217 Main Street in Readlyn. The event is open to the public. Cookies and lemonade will be served.
Both Democratic candidates were elected at Special Nominating Conventions in Nashua July 16 and both have since completed their official filings with the Iowa Secretary of State in Des Moines.
Jenn Wolff is running in a district newly created by apportionment and redistricting composed of Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. She will be on the November election ballot facing Republican Sandy Salmon, a current member of the Iowa House. Salmon was formerly a resident of Black Hawk County but moved into Bremer County to run in the new Senate District.
Jenn Wolff graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1989 and went on to Wartburg College studying psychology and music. She is an occupational therapist earning a master’s degree at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2005. In the middle of her graduate studies, a tumor was discovered in her spinal cord, which she now calls a blessing in disguise because she was a patient before she was a therapist. After surgery and rehab, she worked for a decade at Taylor Physical Therapy in Waverly.
Wolff is an advocate for people with disabilities and has organized support groups for individuals with post-stroke conditions and Parkinson’s. To focus on her campaign, she is currently on leave from Social Allies, an advocacy platform, where she is a digital organizer. She says, “Iowa’s health care crisis extends beyond the disability community and impacts our aging Iowans, childcare, and mental health. It impacts not just those needing care but those providing and planning care.”
Dené Lundberg is new to political campaigning but not new to the issues that face Iowans today. Raised on a farm outside of Hudson, she graduated from Iowa State University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Consumer Sciences. Dené and Jim, her husband of 39 years, began their married life in Charles City where Jim was hired as the Agriculture Education/FFA advisor. Dené began her teaching career in 1985. Charles City became their home and the place they chose to raise their three children.
As a former educator she understands first hand how important public education is to students, families and communities. Advocating for public education, caring for all Iowans, growing our rural communities and fighting for rural Iowa are her top priorities. Dené understands that Iowans are tired of their representatives playing politics instead of solving the problems that face our community and she’s ready to be a voice for House District 58.