The Waverly Exchange Club honored Cyndi Campbell and Fred Ribich with the Book of Golden Deeds Award on April 13. This award recognizes a high level of service provided to others and a commitment to bettering their community.
Cyndi Campbell is the owner of Ecker’s Flowers. She has been very active in the community through serving on various boards at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and also served on the Waverly City Council for 8 years. Cyndi has served on the Waverly Senior Center board for 19 years and has a passion for helping families who’ve lost a loved one to violent crime. In addition, she and her husband Lyman have been active serving homeless veterans through Rally Point Cedar Valley Veterans and the LZ Phoenix Transitional Housing project.
Fred Ribich is a professor emeritus of psychology and former director of institutional research at Wartburg College. While at Wartburg, Fred held many leadership roles working to strengthen the college and the Waverly community. He served on the Waverly City Council for several terms and was also active with the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way and continues to serve on the Waverly Public Library Foundation Board.