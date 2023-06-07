Who will be crowned 2023 Miss Readlyn? Find out on Friday, June 16, at the City Park starting at 6 PM. Following are this year’s candidates.
Lily Swickerath
Lily Swickerath, daughter of Dean Swickerath and Jill Swickerath, is sponsored by L & L Ag Repair. She is Vice President of Wapsie Valley FFA and will be Vice President for the Northeast District, which will keep her busy this summer. In addition, she will organize activities for her local FFA chapter, continue training for the upcoming Waterloo United Swim Team season, plus help with Zion Lutheran’s Vacation Bible School. At either ISU or Morningside University, Lily plans to major in agricultural education while aiming to become a state FFA officer. Completing these goals will help her launch her career as an agriculture teacher in a town near Readlyn. She thanks a favorite teacher for pushing her to become a district FFA officer. Her strength is her flexibility to successfully serve as a silent, servant, or a bold leader. Lily appreciates Readlyn’s caring and welcoming spirit.
Liz Tiedt
Liz Tiedt, daughter of Mike and Janeen Tiedt, is sponsored by Readlyn Telephone Company. She has been a boys’ basketball manager, ambassador, volunteer for Readlyn Community Club, and participates in Club sports. This summer she will be a life guard at Lost Island, babysit, and play sand volleyball. Liz plans to attend the University of Tampa to study criminology and pursue playing volleyball. Her strengths include being honest, loyal, passionate, animal lover, and child helper. Ten years from now she hopes to have the life and job she’s always wanted, build a house, and help kids going through trauma and/or experiencing a hard life. She believes Readlyn is built on a foundation of faith with big values. Citizens keep family first, yet generously support neighbors, and they know how to have a good time.
Kaliya Lampe
Kaliya Lampe, daughter of Jess Lampe and the late Wade Lampe, is sponsored by Michael Firewood and Tree Service. She actively participates at church by decorating, singing, and lecturing. In addition she assists in a myriad of ways by helping neighbors, the Readlyn Community Club, and Readlyn Savings Bank. Kayila has been reporter and vice president for FFA, has participated in archery and track, has assisted with youth sports, is secretary for the Rainbow Clovers and participates in rugby, school musicals, softball, and FFA. Ten years from now she expects to be a member of the Iowa National Guard, have her own family, work in the architectural field, live in Iowa, and be involved in rugby. Her strengths are her positive attitude and being able to work with anyone. She appreciates Readlyn’s family-like atmosphere.
Matilda Miller
Matilda Miller, daughter of Brian and Gin Miller, is sponsored by Larry’s Skelly. She has been an FFA member throughout high school, helps at county fairs, has participated in 4-H at the Bremer County Fair, has managed the football and wrestling team, and is a member of the Denver Trapshooting team. This summer, she will be doing day care for a Readlyn family while continuing FFA and 4-H activities at county fairs. Upon high school graduation, Matilda will have completed enough college courses to easily complete prerequisites for med school at UNI or UI. Ten years from now she hopes to be in her residency in a hospital. Having three younger brothers has enabled Matilda to hone what has become her best character strength, leadership. Matilda is impressed with Readlyn’s teamwork; she has often witnessed how the town comes together when someone is in need.
Reagan Barnes
Reagan Barnes, daughter of Nate and Nicole Barnes, is sponsored by TruServe Insurance. She is a member of the Wapsie Valley Honor Society as well as Immanuel Lutheran Church where she does community service. Reagan participates in volleyball, basketball, softball, and track; she also helps manage youth basketball and volleyball tournaments. Although unsure of her permanent profession, she plans to attend Hawkeye Community College to attain a business degree. She attributes some of her positivity and kindness to one of her favorite teachers. Ten years from now Reagan hopes to be living in Readlyn with a great job, her own family, and a great group of friends. She has a carefree spirit and is proud of her loyalty to her friends and family. Reagan loves Readlyn’s welcoming environment stating, “We may not have strength in numbers or size, but everyone who lives here is kind.”
Corina Gray
Corina Gray, daughter of Adam Gray and Cassy Hesse, is sponsored by Grumpy’s Bar and Event Center where she works and will continue to be working this summer. She will also babysit and play sand volleyball in addition to spending time with friends and family. Her high school activities include being a part of the Silver Cord program, a two- year member of the student ambassadors, and participating in volleyball and track. Ten years from now she plans to own her own house purchased with the money earned using the physical therapy or athletic training degree she wants to have attained from UNI or Bradley University. Corina feels her strength is that once she focuses on something, she is determined to get it done. She believes Readlyn’s strength is the nice and welcoming people; they are what make it such a wonderful place to live!
Veronica Wittenburg
Veronica Wittenburg, daughter of Amy Lovell, is sponsored by Wittenburg Trucking. She volunteers at Readlyn Elementary, Helping Hands, and assists with assorted projects for the Readlyn Community Club. Veronica finds it exciting to create serious school spirit as a football and wrestling cheerleader. Her summer plans include continuing to work at the Fairbank Day Care and fishing with her family. In ten years she hopes to be living in her own home, to have started a family, and to have a stable job using her engineering degree from ISU. Perseverance and guidance from a math teacher are accredited with her engineering goal. Veronica always tries to see the best in anything and approaches new challenges with an open mind and heart. She feels Readlyn’s strength is that it is full of people who love and care for the town. She hopes Readlyn never loses its unique spark.