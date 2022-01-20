Save the date to enjoy a candlelit ski on the Waverly Rail Trail at the 20th Annual Candlelight Ski Event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
A mile-and-a-quarter of the trail will be illuminated for skiing, snowshoeing and walking, beginning at the Trailhead Shelter at 412 First Ave. SE behind Kwik Star East in Waverly. Complimentary hot cocoa provided by Nestlé Beverage at the bonfire turn around. Snowshoes and cross-country skis are available for rent at CrawDaddy Outdoors, 207 E. Bremer (319-352-9129).
Parking for the event is at the city lot east of Kwik Star, at Kwik Star, the Parks Maintenance Area, at the Rail Trail, and the lot between Sub City and the Law Center. There is no fee. In the event of inclement weather or a wind chill below zero, the decision to cancel will be made at 3 p.m.
Contact Waverly Leisure Services for more information at 319-352-6263.