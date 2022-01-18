The first week of the legislative session is in the history books! It was a week comprised mainly of speeches and organizing committees. We heard on the first day from the leaders of both parties: Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, and Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Des Moines.
On Tuesday came the governor to address the legislature and give her Condition of the State speech in which she laid out her priorities for the legislative session. On Wednesday Chief Justice Susan Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court spoke regarding the state of the judiciary: accomplishments and goals for the future. On Thursday the Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard assured us that the guard is mission-focused and warrior-ready as units return from overseas deployments and prepare to leave for more in 2022.
I am looking forward to seeing you at my town hall meetings, all of which will be held on Saturday mornings. These meetings are scheduled all over my district of Bremer County and northern Black Hawk County and are set as follows:
Saturday, Jan. 22 in Waverly at the city library from 10 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29 in Sumner at the city library from 9 to 10 a.m. and in Readlyn at the city library from 11 to noon.
Saturday, Feb. 5 in Denver at the community room from 9 to 10 a.m. and in Dunkerton at the city library from 11 to noon.
Saturday, Feb. 12 in Plainfield at the community room from 9 to 10 a.m. and in Frederika at the community room from 11 to noon.
Saturday, Feb. 19 in Janesville at city hall from 9 to 10 a.m. and in Tripoli at the city library from 11 to noon.
Governor’s Condition of the State
Budget Proposal
The Governor’s plan proposes to spend $8.2013 billion from the General Fund in FY 2023. Her budget spends 89% of the ongoing revenue in the General Fund ($9.2106 billion).
Among the major items in the Governor’s budget proposal are:
Supplemental State Aid for Schools – Iowa’s K-12 schools would receive $154.1 million in additional money during FY 2023. That is a 2.5 percent increase in Supplemental State Aid for Schools and school transportation funding.
Higher Education – State funding for state universities under the Board of Regents, Community Colleges, and the Iowa Tuition Grant program would also receive a 2.5 percent increase in FY 2023. That is a $12.3 million increase for the three state universities. For UNI, it is a $2.5 million increase. In addition, UNI receives $1.3 million for its new program working with community college students to earn their bachelor degrees, extending UNI’s reach across the state. Iowa’s community colleges are recommended to receive an increase of $5.4 million. Students at the state’s independent colleges also see an increase of $1.2 million to the Iowa Tuition Grant program.
Medicaid — In Fiscal Year 2023, the governor proposes the state spend $1.5039 billion from the General Fund on the Medicaid program. This amount would have been significantly higher, if not for the continued enhanced federal Medicaid match rate states are receiving in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mental Health – Another major piece of Governor Reynolds’ budget proposal is fulfilling the state’s new commitment to exclusively funding Iowa’s mental health system. Under her budget plan, the state provides $121.3 million to the mental health regions to serve Iowans needing mental health and intellectual disability services.
As always, the release of the Governor’s budget proposal represents the start of the annual budget process in each legislative session. Budget subcommittees begin next week, starting with a close examination of the details of Governor Reynolds’ proposal.
Policy Priorities
Among the governor’s major policy priorities for the session are these:
Tax Cuts – She proposes getting rid of tax brackets and having one tax rate – 4%. This would occur gradually over four years. She also proposes eliminating taxation of retirement income, which includes cash rent when a farmer retires. Corporate income tax would be reduced to 5.5% over a period of several years.
Workforce Shortage: Lower unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks and make it tougher to turn down suitable jobs. Eliminate unnecessary licensing requirements. Expand loan forgiveness for health care professionals.
New Apprenticeships: Registered apprenticeship programs created for health care professionals, teachers, and paraeducators.
School Choice: Middle and low income families receive $5,300 of the per pupil funding to go to the school of the family’s choice
Pornographic Materials in Schools: All schools required to publish what they’re teaching
Agriculture & Renewable Fuels: Improve access to E-15 and B-20 by assisting with infrastructure costs
Bonuses: Federal funds to be designated for law enforcement personnel and teachers who taught through the pandemic