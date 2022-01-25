Did you know Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, in partnership with Facebook and Google spent over $4 million on Iowa’s election system in 2020? Yes, he did. ZuckBucks came to 63 counties in Iowa.
It wasn’t just helping their favored candidates or supporting their favorite causes through advertising, mailing, etc. as you would expect from a private group. That would be a legitimate function of a private group as everyone has the right to support the candidate or cause they believe in.
It was spent on selected areas of the state to help administrate the election. It was given directly to election officials who oversee elections in Iowa. Administrating the election is a responsibility of the taxpayers and they pay for it. Private groups should not be getting involved in this responsibility. In fact, they should be prohibited from doing so. This is an issue that will be looked at in election integrity proposals this year.
How did this happen: Zuckerberg, Facebook & Google largely fund a non-profit called the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). According to influencewatch.org, “CTCL pushes for left-of-center voting policies and election administration. It has a wide reach into local elections offices across the nation and is funded by many left-of-center funding organizations.”
CTCL posts that their organization is to aid in modernizing election technology, educating election officials, and providing ballot and candidate data. While describing their work in a non-partisan fashion, all 3 founders were staff at the New Organizing Institute, a left-leaning organization that provided data, digital, and other trainings to progressive campaigns and organizers.
In Wisconsin: A former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, at the behest of the Wisconsin legislature, is investigating election integrity issues in Wisconsin’s 2020 election. He has said that money from CTCL went to massive get-out-the-vote operations from city election offices in the five largest and most Democratic cities in Wisconsin: Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha. He says city and election officials are engaged in a large stonewalling effort against his investigation. As Wisconsin was a battleground state in 2020, the investigation raises questions about election outcomes, access to voter information, and influence of those who donated the money.
In Iowa: According to Capital Research Center, which has dug through IRS filings by CTCL, the majority of counties that received grants from CTCL voted for Biden for president. The amounts of money per voter in these counties also skews towards counties that voted for Biden. Counties that voted for Biden received an overage of $4.41 per registered voter, compared to counties that supported Trump which received an average of 91 cents per registered voter. Polk County (Des Moines) received $6.01 per registered voter, Linn County (Cedar Rapids) received $4.63 per registered voter, and Johnson County (Iowa City) received $3.43 per registered voter.
This pattern of Biden counties receiving more CTCL money per registered voter than Trump counties is repeated in other battleground states, such as Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Iowa has been proactive regarding election integrity and security for years and come behind after every election to plug any loopholes that surfaced during that election. The 2020 election was no different; we came behind with a law in 2021 to plug the loopholes we found as well as address mistakes made in other states to ensure they don’t happen here. And now that what CTCL has done has become known, we should come behind and prohibit private money from being used to fund the administering of our elections.
Election Cybersecurity Proposals
I remain concerned regarding the cyber side of election integrity and believe we need stronger measures to shore it up. I have written extensively in previous newsletters about my concerns with cybersecurity in our elections, which deals with threats largely outside our control. Our primary means of dealing with this is defensive in nature, working to keep threats out. I believe our local election officials are doing the best they can with what we have given them, but I believe we need stronger tools in place. Here are some proposals that are being drafted or already public that I would like us to consider this session:
1. Require sample forensic imaging by an independent private cyber security firm of nine total counties of varying population size: three for each of Iowa’s three election machine vendors: Unisyn, ES&S, and Dominion. This type of imaging can determine if there was unauthorized access to the machines and if they really remained “off” the internet. A lot of questions have been raised about this. Let’s just see what’s been going on in those machines… We should not wait until we have “definite proof” of our voting systems being hacked. Publicly traded companies are audited every year whether there is wrongdoing or not. So the same should apply to the citizens’ voting machines.
2. Contracts made between a county and its election machine vendor be required to allow a county to audit or investigate its election machines without first having to get permission from the vendor. Counties are responsible to the voters for the election, not the vendors. The vendors have too much power over our elections when county officials have to get their permission to investigate or audit their voting machines.
3. Ballot paper should be upgraded to include currency (money) grade security features in the paper so that they are nearly impossible to counterfeit. Arizona is considering this and it is a good idea. This will cost a bit more but is a worthwhile investment in election security.
4. Require records be kept of each election, a “snapshot” in time showing who voted in the election with the addresses and other information of each voter at the time of the election. Of course, who the person voted for would not be included as it is not recorded. This allows citizens to check for irregularities in the election if they wish. Currently voter rolls are updated continually to seek to stay accurate in “real time” and this should be continued and not change.
5. Requirement in law that voting machines not be connected to the internet
6. Create a task force to investigate changing over to a voting machine that produces an accurate, reliable, efficient, and accountable result and that is not internet-capable and is analog and not digital. There is no good reason to have a voting machine that is internet-capable.
7. Requirement to send in a copy of the voter’s ID with their absentee ballot. The voter must show their ID on Election Day at the polls and so they should have to do the same if they cast an absentee ballot.
These bills deal mainly with our election voting machines and the ballots. The goal is to have counterfeit-proof paper ballots and no internet-capable voting machines. As a state we must ensure that all steps are taken to shore up the integrity of our elections and that includes the cyber side. It’s time to bring Iowa’s election system into the 21st century. And that means having a voting system that with 100% certainty is unable to be penetrated by 21st century threats. Easy to vote and even harder to cheat.