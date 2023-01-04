I hope all of you enjoyed a very Merry Christmas with family and friends and are looking forward to a Happy New Year in 2023!

The 2023 legislative session is coming right up and starts on Jan. 9th and we are getting ready! It is truly an honor and a privilege to represent everyone in the new Senate District #29! I am humbled by the trust that the voters have placed in me. I believe with your input and help we will be able to do some good things this year for the people of Iowa!