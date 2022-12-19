I can hardly believe 2022 is almost over! Our year has certainly been full. The first half of the year was filled with the legislative session. We came home to jump into the campaign for the Iowa Senate and also to find a house to move to in order to locate into the new Senate district. Miracle of miracles – we found the house we needed in the new Senate district and moved our household goods in time to meet the deadline for having to establish a residence in the new district! We had help from a great many people and if you were one of those, thank you so much! We moved and settled in all the while conducting the campaign in which we got out and met many more new people! Doing both at the same time is not ideal but God gave us the grace for it! Writing newsletters has had to take a back seat to all of this, so I’m working to get back to it!

Carbon Capture Pipeline