I can hardly believe 2022 is almost over! Our year has certainly been full. The first half of the year was filled with the legislative session. We came home to jump into the campaign for the Iowa Senate and also to find a house to move to in order to locate into the new Senate district. Miracle of miracles – we found the house we needed in the new Senate district and moved our household goods in time to meet the deadline for having to establish a residence in the new district! We had help from a great many people and if you were one of those, thank you so much! We moved and settled in all the while conducting the campaign in which we got out and met many more new people! Doing both at the same time is not ideal but God gave us the grace for it! Writing newsletters has had to take a back seat to all of this, so I’m working to get back to it!
With pipeline routes now planned for every county in the Iowa Senate district I represent, I have been hearing about and am very sympathetic to the situation faced by many landowners and farmers having to deal with a large company wanting the use of the land and wondering how far they will be allowed to go to be successful.
I co-sponsored a bill to limit the use of eminent domain on private companies last session and plan to fight on this issue again this coming session.
Eminent domain should not be used for private use projects or economic development. Iowa law only allows it for public use, such as for highways or public utilities. This carbon capture pipeline is strictly a private use project. To allow eminent domain to be used in this case, I believe is a violation of our private property rights. Our federal and state constitutions require a respect for private property rights and provide a defense for landowners against those who are more powerful. The situation landowners in Iowa are in right now is the exact situation in which our constitutions are intended to provide protection. It must be taken into consideration that the individual farmer and landowner have plans for their property and not just the “plans” of the private company.
We wouldn’t even be in the position of having to fight this if it wasn’t for the federal government incentivizing private companies to take such action through carbon tax credits. To add insult to injury, these private companies are using our own taxpayer money to potentially injure Iowa landowners for their own profit!
In addition, this is all based on the highly debatable ideology of man-made climate change and the Green New Deal. Public policy should not be adopted when the underlying science is not fully known or understood. A better action would be for agricultural states to stand up against those states that threaten our ethanol industry and against the federal administration which is accommodating them.
There is also the very real and valid concern about the disruption and damage done to carefully installed patterned drainage tiling systems on farmland. Promises to return soil to its original condition have not always been kept and thus threaten the proper soil conditions necessary for optimal growth of agricultural crops.
Also to consider: we would be taking a known harmless substance, CO2, which all plants need and is an extremely small percentage of the earth’s atmosphere, and turning it into something deadly. There is the possibility of health risks should a rupture occur, as was demonstrated by the rupture incident that occurred almost 3 years ago in Mississippi. The federal agency, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has said its current safety guidelines for carbon capture pipelines are inadequate and they want to write new safety regulations. As a minimum there should be a delay in these pipeline projects until safety regulations are updated.
44 counties and 17 cities/towns have filed letters of objection or concern with the Iowa Utilities Board regarding the proposed CO2 pipelines. That is close to half the counties in the state: evidence of widespread public opposition to this project.
At this point in time, landowners and farmers will need to get educated, be vigilant, be organized, and be vocal in order to move the legislature to action next session. There are a number of legislators with us on this and we will definitely be pushing for protections next session!
Feel free to contact me with ideas, thoughts, and concerns. My phone is 319-987-3021 or you can email me at sandy.salmon@legis.iowa.gov . I want to hear what you are thinking and will listen to your input. Together we will work to make a difference for the future of Iowa. Thank you very much for the honor of representing you!
State Rep. Sandy Salmon is a Janesville Republican who represents House District 63, which includes all of Bremer County and the northern portion of Black Hawk County outside of Waterloo and Cedar Falls. She can be reached at 319-987-3021 or sandy.salmon@legis.iowa.gov.