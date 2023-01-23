The first week of the legislative session went quickly by with big activities each day! On Monday, other legislators and I were sworn in to office, promising to uphold the U.S. constitution and the Iowa constitution. Tuesday the governor gave the Condition of the State address laying out her priorities. On Wednesday we heard from the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, Susan Christensen, on the state of the judiciary. Thursday the Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard spoke about the status of the National Guard. On Friday we watched the governor get sworn in to office and attended the Inaugural Ball.

I am looking forward to seeing you at my town hall meetings, all of which will be held on Saturday mornings. These meetings are scheduled all over my district in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd counties and are set as follows: