The following bills have passed the Senate:
Bathroom Bill: This bill requires that bathrooms in schools are to only be used by persons of the same biological sex. This also applies to any area where a student may be in a state of undress: a locker room, shower facility or overnight accommodations. If a student desires more privacy and the parent provides written consent the student can request access to an alternative facility. This bill is intended to protect all students’ right to constitutional privacy and a safe and secure environment at school. When we send our children off to school we expect the school will provide them this kind of environment when they are using the restroom, changing clothes or showering. Students should be treated with dignity and respect, and that includes having a right to privacy and safety in their schools. Some schools have struggled with this issue and have reached out looking to the state to provide clarity. This bill is a clear, common-sense solution for Iowa schools.
Protecting Youth from Sex Change Treatments: This bill prohibits sex change treatments for minors. Sex change treatment and/or surgery is mostly permanent and irreversible. There may be partial recovery of a person’s original state, but certainly no total recovery of their original state. What we are talking about here is the chemical castration, sterilization, and sometimes mutilation of emotionally distressed children. A minor is too young to make such a life changing decision. Youth are unable to comprehend and fully appreciate the risk and long-term life implications of these treatments. Known harms to these treatments are decreased bone density, memory impairment, sexual dysfunction, sterility, risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, asthma, pulmonary disease, cancer, and decreased life expectancy. These children are also expected to suffer through a lifetime of complications from the surgery. Studies have shown that individuals who have undergone this treatment suffer from increased mortality rates, higher suicide rates than the general population, and significantly more mental health issues than the general population, such as substance abuse, depression, and psychiatric hospitalizations. People under the age of 21 in Iowa, are prohibited from consuming alcohol, in order to protect their health and safety. And youth under 18 are prohibited from buying tobacco and even getting a tattoo. We don’t leave these activities up to the parents. The state has an interest in protecting children. Sex change treatments are way more invasive and dangerous than any of those.
Governor’s Reorganization Bill: In this bill the governor is realigning state departments in order to streamline the functioning of state government and make it more efficient. It takes 37 government agencies down to 16 and eliminates 513 currently unfilled positions. It has been 40 years since Iowa has taken a comprehensive view of its government structure. All of the states in the Midwest have fewer cabinet departments than Iowa and spend less per capita on state government than Iowa, even states with comparable population and spending.
Education Flexibility: This bill provides flexibility in education policy, especially for rural schools and those hard hit by labor shortages. Among its provisions, it allows online instruction given during snow days (for up to 5 days) to count toward official days of instruction. More flexibility is given for courses high school students take at community colleges to count as credit for high school coursework. Allows sequential courses to be taught at the same time (works for a low number of students enrolled in those classes). Allows instructors from a community college to teach courses in science and math for grades 9-12. Allows students to opt out of physical education class if they are involved in other physical activities or a work-based learning program.
ESG – This bill requires managers of public funds such as IPERS to consider only financial factors when making investment decisions (as has always been) and not ESG ratings. ESG stands for environmental, social, governance. Large corporate directors and business investors, with input from the federal government, designate these scores based on how well the person or small business or company adheres to a number of policies, such as “green” climate change-inspired policies, opposition to the use of fossil fuels, opposition to production agriculture, opposition to gun manufacture, beliefs about racial equity including anti-racism, white privilege, etc., support for abortion on demand, and LGBT ideology. It has started to become a trend in some places to deny loans or investment capital if a company’s ESG score is not high enough, meaning the company does not adhere strongly enough to these policies. This bill prohibits these ESG scores from being used in decisions regarding investments of our public funds.
Constitutional Amendment: This amends the Iowa state constitution to ensure only a United States citizen is eligible to vote in the state’s elections. It conforms to the 26th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that established the voting age at 18.
County Redistricting: This bill requires all counties with 125,000 or more population to have county supervisors elected by districts and voted on by only those who live in the district. This would apply to Polk, Linn, Scott, Johnson, and Black Hawk counties. It also would apply for the 2024 elections. Maps of districts would be made by the Legislative Services Agency using impartial requirements of Iowa law. Also, the bill requires all vacancies in county elected offices to be filled by special election.
Fuel “Freedom” Bill: It prohibits a county or city to adopt an ordinance or resolution that would limit consumer access to an energy source within the city or county.
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor: Increases penalties for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Confidential Information: This bill arose out of a case that went to the Iowa Supreme Court. It says the State Auditor cannot inspect citizens’ private, personal information, which would include medical records, academic records or any information that an individual would reasonably expect to be kept private. If during the course of an investigation a situation arises that requires such inspection, both parties must agree before the records can be inspected.
Feel free to contact me with ideas, thoughts, and concerns. My phone is 319-987-3021 or you can email me at sandy.salmon@legis.iowa.gov . I want to hear what you are thinking and will listen to your input. Together we will work to make a difference for the future of Iowa. Thank you very much for the honor of representing you!