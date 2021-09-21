I have been working for months now to put protections into state law for employees from employer-issued COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And along comes the Biden administration with another totally unacceptable action!
They are proposing a rule that all employers with over 100 employees will be forced to have their employees take the COVID-19 vaccine. And all health facilities that get Medicare or Medicaid will have to force their employees to get the COVID-19 shot. And all federal employees and those of their contractors must also get the shot.
The Associated Press reported as many as 100 million Americans will be affected. Lawsuits have already been filed, and my short-term prayer is that a federal judge will put a stay on these unconstitutional and unlawful rules.
I believe these Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate rules (not laws) violate the Constitution as courts have interpreted it to apply to privacy rights and bodily integrity and bodily autonomy rights. They also violate federal law governing the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and HIPAA because the employer will have to ask for protected medical information.
By the way, I want to clarify the FDA “approval” that was recently released. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the “booster”, is still under federal EUA, meaning people have the option to accept or refuse. BioNTech received FDA approval for 16 and over under the name “Comirnaty,” but there are no Comirnaty doses available in the U.S. That means there are no FDA-approved COVID-19 shots available anywhere in the U.S. Every COVID-19 shot in American remains under the EUA law and so people have the option to accept or refuse them.
Judging from the volume of constituent email I have received I would say Iowans are opposed to employers mandating their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine or face losing their jobs. With the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines being hotly debated (FDA approval or not), I believe government should honor the right of employees being able to make the choice for themselves whether or not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. I am opposed to these employer mandates and am working to ensure employees enjoy their health care freedoms.
Some say government should not be telling private business what to do. And in general principle I certainly agree with that. But this is a case of infringing on someone else’s freedom: their ability to decide what health care treatment to take. Government should not be doing that.
Something very practical to consider is the workforce shortages that may occur if an employer issues this mandate. Some people will choose to leave their job and in some industries, particularly in the health care field, this will exacerbate the shortages that already exist with health care workers. This will affect the quality of care patients will receive.
For those employees opposed to their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, I have seen a number are seeking either a medical or a religious exemption. Medical exemptions should be able to be obtained using documentation and/or a statement from your healthcare provider. One obvious exemption that should be made available is in the case of a person who has had COVID-19 and tests demonstrate they have antibodies. They would have a natural immunity which is said to be stronger and more enduring than the immunity gained from a COVID-19 vaccine. That person should be able to qualify for a medical exemption.
Regarding religious exemptions: According to Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel, which specializes in religious freedom litigation and has won a number of those types of cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, COVID-19 vaccines cannot be mandatory under Title VII of the U.S. Civil Rights Act which governs discrimination in employment based on religion. In general, employee vaccine religious exemption requests must be accommodated, where a reasonable accommodation exists without undue hardship to the employer.
Employers have made reasonable accommodations for employees as unvaccinated to continue working for many months now during the pandemic. So it is reasonable for them to continue to do so for those employees requesting a religious exemption. Also, employers are not permitted to judge the validity of sincerely held religious beliefs expressed in the exemption. This applies whether the COVID-19 vaccine is FDA approved or just EUA.
If your exemption is denied or you are not offered an exemption: Ask how to appeal the decision.
If there is no appeal option, you can file a civil rights complaint at https://icrc.iowa.gov/file-complaint and include all documentation (request for exemption, their response and any communications).
Contact your state legislators and the governor via email or phone call, AND log your violation with iafreedomviolations.com. (These are being tracked and delivered to leadership at the Statehouse.)
Seek out an attorney for litigation. Check out iafreedomviolations.com for suggested legal counsel.
File a charge against your employer with the EEOC, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, at https://www.eeoc.gov/filing-charge-discrimination.
To report a business who has discriminated against you or denied accommodating your exemption please report them to the Iowa Economic Authority at https://www.iowaeda.com.
Mask Law in Court
As you may recall, the legislature passed into law with my support that K-12 schools are prohibited from issuing a mandate for face masks on their employees, students or members of the public on their property unless the face mask is for a specific instructional purpose, such as nursing class, welding class, etc. Decisions on wearing a face mask are up to parents and families.
This law is now being challenged in court by several parents on the grounds that the law discriminates against students with disabilities by denying those students equal access to education. They ask to block enforcement of the law, thus allowing schools to issue mask mandates. One parent is further asking for the state to issue a statewide mask mandate for schools. Also, the Biden Department of Education is investigating Iowa’s mask law for the same reasons.
(Editor's note: Since this column was written on Saturday, a federal judge in the Southern District of Iowa has issued a temporary restraining order on Monday to halt enforcement of House File 847 for schools.)