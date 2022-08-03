Wow! What a breathtaking few weeks we’ve seen with the decisions coming out of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Iowa Supreme Court! Some were historic rulings – ones for which we’ve prayed, worked, and waited for decades!! Most were decisions I was glad to see and reflect the placement under President Trump and Governor Reynolds of conservative justices on the high court bench. Below is a summary of each of these major decisions.
Historic Abortion Decisions
U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – In a 6-3 decision, SCOTUS held that a Mississippi law protecting the unborn right to life up until 15 weeks was constitutional. The court went further, in a 5-4 decision, and overturned both its 49-year old infamous ruling in Roe vs. Wade and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood (PP) vs. Casey, saying that the Constitution does not provide a right to abortion. PP had relied on these decisions for the “right” to conduct abortions up until the day of the baby’s birth. Countless state laws were struck down by the “viability” and “undue burden” standards established by those 2 notorious decisions and prevented states from enacting real effective laws protecting the unborn.
This decision returns regulations regarding abortion back to the states. It also recommends that a “rational basis” test be used by courts in determining the constitutionality of abortion laws passed by states (meaning “does the state have a rational reason for passing this law?). Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” This is truly a victory for life, the Constitution and federalism!
Iowa Supreme Court: Planned Parenthood of the Heartland vs. Kim Reynolds – In a 5-2 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court held that the 24-hour waiting period passed by the legislature in 2020 can go into effect. The court also overturned its decision made back in 2018 saying there was not a fundamental right to abortion in the Iowa constitution. The legislature had been frustrated time and time again in the past with being unable to protect the right to life for the unborn because of the extreme position held by the Iowa high court that was even to the left of the U.S. Supreme Court. However, since this decision was issued before the federal Dobbs decision, the Iowa Supreme Court left the “undue burden” standard from Casey intact until further guidance should come from the U. S. Supreme Court. Again another great victory for life and the Constitution!
What’s Next for Iowa? — The first strategy we felt was to work to get laws already on the books to go into effect. This required working with the courts:
1) The governor has requested a rehearing of this case, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has issued its ruling on Dobbs to clarify what legal standard the courts will use to evaluate abortion laws passed by the legislature: the “undue burden” standard or the “rational basis” standard as newly suggested by SCOTUS. However…..the courts have refused to rehear the case.
2) The governor has also requested that the courts lift the injunction against Iowa’s heartbeat law put into place in 2018 and instead, allow it to go into effect. Since both the state and federal courts have ruled there is no right to an abortion in either the state or federal Constitutions, then the law which was already passed by the legislature should go into effect. This is being litigated now.
In the meantime, Iowa’s current law protects the unborn after 20 weeks, except in the case of a medical emergency. Laws regarding medical care for a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy remain the same and do not change.
These are indeed great victories for the right to life for unborn babies and for our Constitutions! For too long, flawed court rulings have blocked almost every attempt we’ve made to put pro-life protections in place. And now we have an opportunity to do just that!
Other Major Court Decisions
Religious Freedom – In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court in Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District, ruled that football coach Joseph Kennedy has the right to pray on school grounds in public view as a personal religious expression and that the school district wrongly punished him because of it. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that Kennedy was involved in a “brief, quiet, personal religious observance” which is protected under the Free Speech and Free Exercise clauses of the First Amendment, rights Americans should be able to exercise without fear of punishment by the government. Further, the court said that exercising those rights does not constitute an infringement on the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. A really great “touchdown” victory for religious freedom and freedom of speech!
School Choice – In a 6-3 decision in Carson vs. Makin, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a state cannot discriminate against a faith-based school by not allowing it to participate in the state’s private school voucher program when non-faith-based schools are allowed to participate. Chief Justice John Roberts called the state of Maine’s actions “discrimination against religion” and wrote that it violated the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment. A big victory for religious freedom and school choice!
2nd Amendment Rights – The U.S. Supreme Court in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. vs. Bruen, ruled 6-3 that a New York law requiring a citizen, in order to get a license, to present a justification for carrying in public a handgun that is concealed. This ruling upholds a law-abiding citizen’s right to carry guns in public and recognizes the right to self-defense in public places. A big victory for the constitutional right to keep and bear arms!
Government Agency Power – The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision in West Virginia vs. EPA, ruled that the Clean Air Act does not allow the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exercise broad power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. It limits the power of the bureaucracy over businesses and restricts overreach. The court found that to do what the EPA wanted to do that Congress needed to act. This was a fight between the federal government motivated by debatable climate change beliefs and coal companies and coal-fired plants fighting for survival. A victory for limited government against bureaucratic overreach!
Immigration – In a 5-4 decision the U.S. Supreme Court in Biden vs. Texas, ruled that the Biden administration lawfully ended the “Remain in Mexico” policy put into place under President Trump. This policy had required immigrants asking for asylum stay in Mexico while they were awaiting their hearings. The states that sued said that the law was necessary to prevent strain on their law enforcement and welfare services systems. The Biden administration said it could not provide that much housing for those immigrants. This highlights the need for Congress to act as the border crisis is now at historic and epic proportions. A loss for the rule of law and U.S. border integrity.
Election Integrity – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that leaders of North Carolina’s legislature can intervene to defend their Voter ID law in court. This lawsuit was brought because legislative leaders didn’t believe their state’s Attorney General was fighting hard enough to defend their law. A small victory for election integrity and the power of the legislative branch, but we’ll take it.
Livestock Farming – The Iowa Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that livestock farms should have partial immunity from nuisance lawsuits brought by neighbors alleging water pollution or odor issues that affect their quality of life. Justice Waterman wrote, “protecting and promoting livestock production is a legitimate state interest and granting partial immunity from nuisance suits is a proper means to that end.” However, the immunity is only partial and does not apply when a farm fails to comply with federal and state laws and rules or if the farmer fails to use acceptable and recognized proper standards of practice for management of livestock. The court also said that it is the legislature’s job to balance the interests of the hog industry and those of the rural neighbors. Both are important. The court appears to be striking a balance here. Time will tell.
Concluding Remarks: All in all, these court decisions were victories for constitutional rights and limited government. They demonstrate what a difference an election makes! When conservatives are elected as president and governor, then conservative jurists are seated on the court. And they make a definite impact on the direction of the country. For the better.
