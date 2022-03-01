Last week, the legislature passed and the governor signed into law an historic tax cut bill that lowers taxes for every Iowan and is sustainable into the foreseeable future.
Iowa’s economy remains strong enough that we have the opportunity to deliver the largest tax cut in Iowa history while continuing to fund Iowans’ priorities. This bill is a compromise between the differing plans the House, Senate, and governor had. It is very similar to the tax plan the House passed the week before.
Here are its provisions:
• Gets rid of tax brackets and reduces individual income tax over 4 years for all Iowans to a fair and flat rate of 3.9% by 2026. That puts Iowa at the fourth lowest income tax rate in the country.
• Exempts all retirement income from taxes and includes an exemption for cash rent for retired farmers. Or the farmer can take the option of a single lifetime exclusion of capital gains on the sale of a retired farmer’s land or livestock. This is to help keep more folks in Iowa after they retire and contributing to Iowa’s economy and their local communities.
• Makes the corporate tax rate more competitive as it is one of the highest in the nation.
o The corporate tax credit will be reduced if the state hits a revenue trigger. In a year where corporate tax revenue exceeds $700 million, the corporate rate will be reduced the following year. This rate will continue to reduce each year revenue is over $700 million until it reaches 5.5%.
o Reduces amount refunded on the state’s most expensive refundable corporate tax credit, the Research Activities Credit, to 50% over 5 years. Reduces amount refunded on other expensive refundable corporate tax credits to 75% over 5 years.
Lower tax rates make a state more competitive and help attract individuals, families, and businesses to locate here as well as encourage people to stay who are thinking of moving for tax advantages.
Tax cuts reward hard work and investment. They put more money back into the pockets of individuals, families, and businesses. Then they spend that money in the economy or invest it into expanding their business. Then the “money multiplier” effect takes place. The dollars spent in the economy pass from one individual, family or business to another and get spent over and over again.
The dollars invested in the business are also spent in the economy and in addition used to pay for more jobs, which increases the money multiplying effect. All of this serves to expand the economy and provide more income and opportunity for more people. This is what boosts prosperity and creates wealth. Not just for a few but for everyone.
This principle always holds true: When you tax something more, you get less of it. And when you tax something less, you get more of it! The less we tax hard work and investment, the more we will get of it!
Educational Examiners Reform Being Considered
The Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE) in Iowa controls the licensing of teachers. We have been made aware of many cases of teachers or administrators with very serious complaints filed against them not reprimanded appropriately by the BOEE. These cases involve allegations of child sexual abuse and other issues.
Currently in the Iowa House, we are working to reform the way the Board of Educational Examiners addresses serious complaints against teachers.
Last week, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing with the BOEE to learn more about their policies to see how best they can be reformed.
The House Education Committee has also passed a proposal to reform the BOEE’s procedures in handling complaints made against teachers and administrators, particularly complaints of child abuse.
Teachers with these allegations leveled against them often have no record of a complaint attached to their license. And even in cases where the allegations are found to be true, teachers have had their licenses reinstated after a short period of time, when those teachers do not belong in the classroom ever again.
We know the vast majority of teachers are great people who are doing great work for our students. But there must be a system that works in place to remove the ones that are harming our children.
The system for protecting our kids and ensuring their safety in school is not working as it should. So we are working on a number of reforms to fix it.