Background: Iowa’s two “Rainy Day” funds, the reserve account and emergency funds, are filled to the limit required by law. In addition, the Taxpayer Relief Fund (where excess revenue goes) has accumulated over $1 billion due to strong revenue collections.
By the end of this fiscal year it is expected to reach about $2 billion. This means the state of Iowa is taking in more money than it needs. It amounts to an “overcollection” of taxes from the taxpayers and our priority is to return it to Iowans.
Our primary goal is to find the best way to lower taxes for all Iowans. There’s never been a better time to do that. Money in Iowans’ pockets is the best way to stimulate the economy.
The Bill: It passed the House last week gets rid of tax brackets and goes down to one tax rate – 4%. This would occur gradually over four years. This is expected to save Iowa taxpayers more than $1.5 billion by 2026.
It also eliminates taxation of retirement income, which includes cash rent when a farmer retires. Or the farmer can take the option of a single lifetime exclusion of capital gain on the sale of a retired farmer’s land or livestock.
These provisions are to help prevent retired Iowans from moving to states with no income tax or changing their primary residence to those states. If we can keep these folks in Iowa once they retire, they will contribute to Iowa’s economy and their local communities.
House Sets Budget Targets – FY 2023
The House released our spending plan for the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget, once again proposing a responsible, conservative funding plan for the state. We are moving forward with a state budget of $8.2738 billion for the next fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. The proposed budget is an increase of $148.9 million over the current year spending level of $8.1249 billion.
The largest spending increase goes to the state’s local school districts, who receive an additional $159 million through the 2.5 percent increase in the state foundation formula, $5 per pupil increase for student funding equity, and funding school transportation assistance at the statewide average. These increases have been passed by both chambers and have been signed by the governor.
Additional funding is provided to address a number of critical issues facing Iowa. The budget includes new funds that will be used to provide increases to the Department of Corrections and state public safety programs. Responding to the federal government’s investigation of the Glenwood Resource Center and Iowa’s service system for those with intellectual disabilities is the main focus of the funding increase for the Health and Human Services budget subcommittee. And additional funds will be used to address workforce shortage issues through training.
The House budget plan maintains the commitment made last session to complete the move of mental health service financing from the backs of property taxpayers to the state ‘s General Fund. The proposed budget also accounts for the tax relief plan also just passed by the House. The House budget and tax plan allows the state to maintain funding commitments to education, health care and public safety.
Bills Ready for House Floor Debate
Women’s/Girls’ Sports – This bill preserves female sports by ensuring women’s and girls’ sports teams are based on biological sex as marked on the original birth certificate. Leaving female sports open to biological males does nothing to help those who struggle with sexual identity but instead provides the basis to threaten women’s and girls’ opportunities for athletic titles and scholarships.
It is common knowledge that biological males, due to their physical makeup, are typically bigger, stronger and faster than biological females in physical activities such as sports. It is entirely unfair for girls to have to compete against biological boys in sports. Allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports defeats the purpose for which girls’ sports was created, which was to create a level playing field for girls.
COVID Vaccine Mandates – The Medical Freedom and Privacy Act passed subcommittee this week, which would not allow employers, schools, businesses, or government to inquire into a person’s medical treatment status, to require a person to furnish an immunity passport, or to discriminate against anyone based on their vaccination status. This is intended to protect the 4th Amendment right of Iowans to be “secure in their persons” regarding choice of health care treatment.
Workforce Shortage — We have a bill that implements unemployment insurance reforms with the goal being to return unemployment to what it was originally intended: provide financial support for a limited time while working towards re-employment. Lower unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks and make it tougher to turn down suitable jobs. Also reduce the extension of benefits for plant closings from the current 39-week maximum benefit to 26 weeks. Benefit payments beginning one week after a claim is filed, allowing time for claims and potential employer appeals to be processed, while also encouraging a faster return to work.
Health Care – 1) Right to Try – Expands our current Right to Try law from those with a terminal illness to now those on a ventilator to try FDA drugs that have not completed the full investigational process. 2) Prohibit schools from requiring a COVID vaccination in order to attend school or college.
Child Care — Addressing the staff shortage in the child care industry by allowing 16-year-olds working or volunteering at a child care facility to provide child care without additional supervision.
Abortion Reversal Informed Consent – Requirement that prior to administering a medication abortion, a woman receive informed consent regarding the risks of the abortion and the possibility of reversing the abortion.
Religious Liberty — This bill, which is ready for the floor in the Senate, would require churches to be treated the same as businesses during a disaster emergency and would also require the courts to use the highest legal standard when deciding religious liberty cases. This will help protect the rights of people to live and work according to their beliefs without fear of punishment by the government.
Election Bill – This will make the recount process uniform across the counties and prohibit private funds being given to selected county or city governments to be used for their election expenses.
Bottle Bill — The current bottle deposit and redemption system is not working well. Significant work was done last year that would make changes to the system. HSB 709 is a starting point to continue the work with all the stakeholders to make the bottle bill system one that works for consumers.
President’s Executive Orders – This bill establishes a process whereby executive orders that have been issued by the President but not passed by Congress can be reviewed by the Attorney General to determine their constitutionality.
Daylight Savings Time – Establishes Daylight Savings Time as the official time in this state throughout the year.
Bicyclists’ Bill – Strengthens penalties for driving a vehicle unreasonably close to or toward a bicyclist on the road.
Welfare Reform – This bill deals with Medicaid eligibility verification. It codifies practices to authenticate the identity of applicants and require verification information prior to enrollment. This bill also requires individuals to cooperate with child support enforcement prior to receiving food assistance funds. This cooperation requirement is already done in both the Medicaid and cash assistance (FIP) programs.
This bill importantly requires Iowa’s welfare program eligibility processes to be merged into one single system that will verify all income information of applicants and make sure there is no fraud in the program. The goal of these programs is to provide a necessary safety net for low-income Iowans while at the same time protect the Iowa taxpayer from paying for services for ineligible individuals. We want to make sure these programs are sustainable for the future as a protection for the taxpayer.