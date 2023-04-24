This week was spent moving the governor’s nominees for department heads, boards and commissions out of Senate committees so they can be considered for confirmation by the full Senate. Other work focused on budget compromises and negotiations between the House, Senate and the governor on language for the governor’s education bill and property tax reforms.
Iowa Supreme Court Hears Case on Heartbeat Law
This past week I was privileged to sit in and listen to the oral arguments made to allow the Heartbeat Law to go into effect.
You may remember that in 2018, the legislature passed what was known as the “Heartbeat Law.” The bill protected unborn babies after their heartbeat could be detected. However, the court placed an injunction on the bill and it could not be enforced, or allowed to go into effect.
After the Heartbeat Law was passed but before litigation proceeded, a liberal Iowa Supreme Court created by judicial fiat a constitutional right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution. A district court judge then placed a permanent injunction on the Heartbeat Law, not allowing it to go into effect.
Last summer, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in the Dobbs ruling and returned the right to make decisions regarding abortion back to the states. One week later the Iowa Supreme Court also overturned its previous decision that abortion was a constitutional right in the Iowa Constitution. Following these decisions, Governor Reynolds asked the Iowa Supreme Court to lift the injunction against the Heartbeat Law and reconsider its constitutionality.
The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments this past week to lift the injunction on the Heartbeat Law. While a decision is not expected until the end of June I am hopeful to see the injunction lifted, the Heartbeat Law declared constitutional, and the lives of many unborn children be saved.
COVID Shot Mandate and the Military
A number of legislators and I drafted a resolution for the Senate that condemns the federal COVID shot mandate for members of the military and urges state and federal authorities to take remedial actions for negatively impacted military members.
Maybe you didn’t know military members that exercised their 4th Amendment right and their right under federal law to refuse the COVID shot are still suffering from adverse action taken against them by the military even though the mandate is supposed to be rescinded.
The COVID shot mandate made recruiting efforts difficult, compromising the readiness of our military, even affecting the Iowa National Guard, and violating the personal freedoms of our guardsmen to make their own medical decisions. The military actually fell substantially short in meeting its recruitment goals and thus, compromising our ability to protect our national security interests.
Thousands of military members were denied medical and religious exemptions because of the need to “maintain readiness”, but unvaccinated members who were healthy were often forced to separate from service, which was a greater threat to military readiness.
Federal law requires EUA vaccines, which is what the COVID vaccines were, to be optional, and not required. According to federal law and Dept. of Defense policy it is an unlawful order to require a service member to be vaccinated with EUA (emergency use authorization) vaccines. Therefore, the military COVID vaccine mandate was an unlawful order! All military members are not required to obey unlawful orders. Therefore, military members should never have been required to take the COVID vaccine.
Here we have military members who took an oath to support and defend the Constitution having their own constitutional rights and freedoms violated by their superiors!
In addition, this mandate was entirely unnecessary. Various other treatment options for COVID-19 exist and have been acknowledged by government agencies such as the FDA (Food and Drug Admin.) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).
Numerous harmful effects of the vaccine have been acknowledged as evident in adverse event tracking databases such as VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). These harmful effects are known as side effects by the FDA, the NIH (National Institutes of Health), and CDC, all of who enlisted the help of social media outlets to subdue the truth regarding this and cover it up.
Military members waiting for or being denied exemptions have faced discrimination, dead-end jobs, court martial, and forced separation, while others have declined to renew their contract to serve. Some were temporarily exempt, but barred from deployment as the COVID shot was a “nonwaiverable” requirement. This negatively affected their careers, and their freedoms and careers continue to be impacted.
Military medical whistle-blowers attempting to give truthful facts regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine have suffered adverse discriminatory acts and been subjected to various career-threatening punishments including private medical data being made public, withholding promotions or assignments, involuntary separation, court martials, career-ruining assignments, administrative reprimands, and non-judicial punishment.
Military members have brought lawsuits against the DoD alleging a violation of the Constitution and federal law in denying religious accommodation requests. The majority of district court and appellate court rulings have upheld their complaints against the DoD.
The resolution commends the governor for requesting that the federal government withdraw the COVID vaccine mandate for the National Guard. It also commends Congress for rescinding the mandate and urges Congress to take further action to make whole those military members who were, and still are, negatively affected by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate by taking compensatory action regarding reinstatement, promotion, back pay, full benefits, and making the COVID-19 vaccine a “waiverable” requirement for deployment.
