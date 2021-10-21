Those of us in support of a prohibition on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by employers, as well as so many others who have lobbied, have gained enough ground with legislative leaders and with the governor so that now some action is being considered and discussed for the Oct. 28 special session.
The special session was set to take up the second redistricting map proposal. My hope is it will also result in the protections for employees we have urged be put into place.
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has issued an executive order doing just that: prohibiting any entity, including businesses from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on employees. If, in Iowa, we can pass it through the legislature, that would be best. And so I hope that gets done.
What’s next for redistricting?
The legislature convened a special session Oct. 5 to consider and act upon the proposed legislative and congressional district maps drawn by the Legislative Services Agency (LSA). The proposed redistricting plan failed to pass in the Senate by a vote of 32-18.
Since the first map has been turned down, LSA will begin drawing a second redistricting plan taking into consideration the reasons the Senate cited for why the first plan was not considered. The Senate requested a plan that “better balances compactness with the legally mandated population deviation” to be considered when LSA drafts their second plan.
Based on the criteria provided by the Senate, a new map will be drawn to address the Senate’s concerns of compactness of districts while still adhering to the legal requirements of ideal populations, respect for county and political subdivision (cities/townships) lines, compactness, contiguousness, no gerrymandering, etc. The second plan is scheduled to be released Oct. 21.
The legislature will vote on the proposed second plan Oct. 28. In order to be enacted, both chambers would need to pass the plan with a constitutional majority and then be signed into law by the governor.
Contrary to partisan rhetoric, failure to enact the first map is not unprecedented nor an attempt to bypass the established nonpartisan process Iowa uses to adopt new legislative maps. The redistricting process Iowa uses, which has been called the “Gold Standard” in comparison to other states, has been in effect since 1981. Four times the state’s legislative and congressional districts have been redrawn, and the first map was not enacted in 1981 and 2001.
In 2001, the Senate also voted against enacting the first map, and the second proposed plan was enacted into law later that session. In 2001, the issue of compactness of districts was also cited as a focus to address in plan two. In 1981, both plans failed to be enacted before the third proposed plan was enacted without amendment.
When enacting a map that will set the legislative and congressional districts that determine Iowans’ representation in Des Moines and Washington, D.C., for a decade, it is important to consider all factors required by law and to ensure that a fair map is enacted.
Iowa’s strong economy drives state revenue higher than predicted
Fiscal Year 2021 was a very good year for the state of Iowa, as state revenue far exceeded even the rosiest of expectations. Net General Fund revenue to the state in Fiscal Year 2021 was $8.8006 billion, an increase of $870 million over what the state collected in the previous year, which is 11% growth. The Fiscal Year 2021 revenue amount was well ahead of what the non-partisan Revenue Estimating Conference projected in March.
State General Fund appropriations for the fiscal year were $7.8089 billion, which means state revenue exceeded spending by $991.7 million. When that difference is added to the FY 2020 ending balance which was carried into FY 21 ($246.9 million), it means the state ended Fiscal Year 2021 with a balance of $1.2386 billion.
Because the state ended the fiscal year with a positive fund balance, money is distributed to the state’s savings accounts. The first step with that balance will be to pay performance of duty costs (state share of disaster aid payments), which is $26.5 million.
The second step is to fill the Cash Reserve Fund and the Economic Emergency Fund to their required levels of a combined 10% of the General Fund Budget. For Fiscal Year 2022, the Cash Reserve Fund will have $612.6 million in its account and the Economic Emergency Fund will have $204.2 million.
The third step in the accounting process for Fiscal Year 2021 will be to make the required deposit into the Taxpayer Relief Fund. Iowa Code says that the amount deposited in the Taxpayer Relief Fund is the difference between actual net General Fund revenue and the adjusted revenue estimate used in establishing the budget for that fiscal year. That is a little less than $1 billion.
The remaining amount of FY 21 General Fund collections, coming to $233.3 million, will be the ending balance carried forward into FY 2022.
The strong performance of Iowa’s economy in the midst of the COVID pandemic was the main driver of the state’s revenue growth. This is shown by the significant growth in net revenue from sales and use tax (+13.1%) and corporate income tax (+27.9%). These two groups provided $516 million of the FY 21 revenue growth.
Since the books were closed on Fiscal Year 2021, the October Revenue Estimating Conference has met. They have raised the FY 22 (this fiscal year) estimate to $8.9 billion.
Mask mandate court case
Gov. Kim Reynolds is appealing a preliminary injunction issued by a federal district court judge in the court case over our mask mandate law for schools. For now, schools are allowed to impose mask mandates while the case makes its way through the federal courts.
Our law passed last May had supported parents’ rights to decide what’s best for their children and banned schools’ issuing mask mandates. The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide on the preliminary injunction.