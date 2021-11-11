On Saturday, the federal 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the Biden Administration’s newly issued rule requiring large employers to make their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine. The court said there were “grave statutory (violations of law) and constitutional issues” with the mandate. (Those issues I have laid out in previous newsletters.) Emergency hearings will take place soon.
Background: Last week, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced emergency rules under Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring employers with 100-plus employees to have a policy in place that requires all employees to begin their COVID-19 vaccination series by Dec. 5 and receive their second dose by Jan. 4.
This does not apply to employees who telework or who report to workplaces where coworkers are not present. It also does not apply to employees who work exclusively outdoors.
This regulation does allow for weekly testing as an option rather than get the vaccine. However, the employee is the one responsible for payment unless there are other laws, regulations, collective bargaining agreements, or collectively negotiated agreements that would say otherwise. Nothing prohibits employers from voluntarily assuming costs associated with testing.
This ETS also requires employees who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings when indoors or when occupying a vehicle with another person for work purposes, except in limited circumstances.
Currently, Iowa is listed as having an approved state OSHA plan in regard to COVID-19 workplace safety.
Gov. Kim Reynolds filed a lawsuit challenging this rule, for the same issues raised by the 5th Circuit.
Is this rule, as well as the new state law passed just days ago, requiring employers to honor medical and religious exemptions in conflict?
As of right now – and this interpretation could change – they do not appear to be in conflict. There is nothing in our new law that does not allow businesses to implement vaccine mandates so that would satisfy the federal rule. The federal rule does not address religious or medical exemptions specifically as the new state law does, which protects them.
In the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) tab on OSHA’s website, it states as long as there is a mandatory vaccination policy implemented, even if a percentage of employees are entitled to accommodations, those companies still are in compliance. It does state those who are entitled to accommodations fall under three categories: those for whom a vaccine is medically contraindicated, those for whom medical necessity requires a delay in vaccination, or those legally entitled to a reasonable accommodation under federal civil rights laws because they have a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances that conflict with the vaccination requirement.
Is this rule, along with the state law passed last spring banning mask mandates issued by local governments in most cases in conflict? Possibly. But our law passed last spring regarding schools is temporarily blocked by the courts, so, for now, it may not matter. However, the part of our law banning mask mandates issued by cities and counties in most cases is not blocked, and the federal rule is unclear. So, it’s unknown if they are in conflict.
The FAQ can be found at: https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/ets2/faqs.
A summary of the rules can be found at: https://www.osha.gov/sites/default/files/publications/OSHA4162.pdf.
Conclusion: This unconstitutional and unlawful OSHA rule needs to get balled up in court forever and let Americans retain and enjoy our God-given rights and liberties.
Health care facility vaccination requirements
Last week, in a separate but related action to the OSHA rule, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced emergency rules requiring employees at health care facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid payment by being Medicare Conditions of Participation providers (hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies, hospices, public health agencies, etc.) must begin COVID-19 vaccination series by Dec. 5 and receive second dose vaccination by Jan. 4.
If you are not one of the listed health care facilities, you are not covered by this regulation (assisted living, physician’s offices, home and community-based services).
The regulation does allow for medical and religious exemptions that must be documented by the health care employer. The medical exemption written in the rules is more stringent than our new state law (which only requires a statement from the employee) and would require an identified contraindication to the vaccine and signature from a health care provider.
The religious exemption is written broadly based on Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) guidance, and it does appear our new state law is not in conflict with the rules in this situation, meaning an employer should accept an employee’s statement that this violates their sincerely held religious beliefs.
If a facility grants an exemption, it must document the accommodations it will provide for that employee (physical distancing, testing).
The rule does include students and volunteers as eligible staff that are required to be vaccinated, unless they have an exemption.
The rule does not apply to full-time telework employees.
Unlike the previously discussed OSHA rules, the CMS rules do not allow for testing as an alternative to COVID-19 vaccination (unless it is a chosen accommodation for someone that receives an exemption).
A FAQ on the CMS rules can be found at https://www.cms.gov/files/document/cms-omnibus-staff-vhttps:/www.cms.gov/files/document/cms-omnibus-staff-vax-requirements-2021.pdfax-requirements-2021.pdf.
Conclusion: Same as above. This equally unconstitutional and unlawful CMS rule needs to get balled up in court as well.