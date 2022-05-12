The news came early last week that the U.S. Supreme Court 1973 decision on abortion Roe v. Wade might be overturned! After nearly 50 years of watching this take our country in a wrong direction it seemed almost unreal and hard-to-believe it might actually be reversed!
An initial draft of the Supreme Court decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito was released to the press. It revealed in very clear terms that the court, in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case which dealt with the constitutionality of Mississippi’s law protecting the unborn after 15 weeks gestation, was overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. It also showed that a total of five justices had agreed with this decision; besides Justice Alito, there were also Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett.
My optimism remains cautious because this is not the final draft, only the first draft. And drafts can change before the final decision is released. Also the justices can change their vote up until the last minute. The final decision will not be released until likely the end of June.
Another element of this event is that it is a rare, as well as disturbing, violation of court procedures for a draft of any Supreme Court opinion to be released before it is officially made final. Chief Justice John Roberts was very unhappy with this leak and has called for an investigation.
In the draft, Justice Samuel Alito could not be clearer as to the decision, writing the following:
1. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.
2. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”
3. “It (Roe) effectively struck down the abortion laws of every single state…it represented the ‘exercise of raw judicial power’.
4. “The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions. On the contrary an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion on pain of criminal punishment persisted from the earliest days of the common law until 1973.”
5. Referring to breaking with precedent, “On many other occasions this court has overruled important constitutional decisions…Without these decisions, American constitutional law as we know it would be unrecognizable, and this would be a different country.”
6. “We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
If the justices end up deciding to overturn Roe and Casey, the protection of the unborn would go back to the states. Some states would grant total protection while some would grant none; and some would be somewhere in between.
How would Iowa be affected if Roe was reversed?
Sad to say, in the immediate aftermath of a reversal of Roe, nothing would change in Iowa since abortion is legal up to 20 weeks gestation. That’s because in 2018 the Iowa Supreme Court, at that time more left-leaning than the U.S. Supreme Court, found a fundamental right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution. This basically cut off the ability of the legislature to grant even the smallest protection to the unborn.
However don’t despair….
There are 2 possibilities that things could change due to the fact that the court has changed drastically since 2018 with the appointment of 4 new justices (out of 7 total) by Governor Reynolds:
1. The legislature passed the Protect Life Amendment in 2021. This is a constitutional amendment that overrules the Iowa Supreme Court. According to the process for amending Iowa’s constitution, it has to be passed again next year or in 2024. Then it would go before the people for a vote. If a majority vote for it, it would become part of the Iowa Constitution, and enable the legislature to pass laws protecting the unborn.
2. The Iowa Supreme Court is now considering a case on whether to uphold the constitutionality of a law the legislature passed in 2020 that required a 24-hour waiting period for a woman seeking an abortion. Governor Reynolds and a number of us legislators are asking the court to not only uphold the law as constitutional, but also to reverse a decision the Iowa Supreme Court made in 2018 that found a fundamental right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution. If the Iowa Supreme Court would reverse that decision, that also would enable the legislature to pass laws protecting the unborn. A decision is expected this June.
So the watchword for now is “pray, wait and see.” In the meantime, I hope public pressure from the left doesn’t sabotage the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision and that the pro-life justices hold strong. And I hope the decision is released sooner, rather than later.
SCOTUS: Religious Liberty Upheld
In the midst of all the attention on the early release of the draft on the abortion case, the U.S. Supreme Court also released a really great decision on religious liberty. The court ruled that the city of Boston violated the 1st Amendment religious freedom rights of a Christian group known as Camp Constitution when it denied the group their request to fly the Christian flag on a pole the city used to allow private groups to fly a wide variety of flags. The court ruled that the city engaged in viewpoint discrimination because it had allowed nearly 300 previous applications to be approved.
Especially noteworthy was the fact that the decision was made 9-0, unanimously, which is rare. And liberal justice Stephen Breyer authored the opinion, also remarkable. During a time when there are increased attacks on the freedom to live out one’s religious beliefs, it is good to know that there are some issues regarding the 1st Amendment that are clear enough for liberals and conservatives to agree on.
This case will help serve to bolster our efforts here in Iowa to further protect religious liberty.
Linn-Mar to Parents: We Know Better
Linn-Mar Schools has recently adopted a policy allowing biological boys to use the restrooms, shower facilities, and locker rooms designated for girls and vice-versa. The policy also allows school personnel to document and withhold information from the parents about their child’s desire and actions toward “changing” to the opposite sex. This is likely a violation of FERPA, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act in which parents have the right to request and review their child’s student record.
This school’s policy is outrageous and should never happen. Children that struggle with sexual identity confusion should be handled with compassionate care and counseling with the goal of acceptance of the sex they were created to be. This misguided policy will only deepen the sexual identity confusion they already experience and could result in a child suffering a lifetime of damage.
It also threatens the safety and privacy of the vast majority of the students who do not experience these struggles, not only girls but also boys too. Hiding information about their child from parents is completely unacceptable. Parents expect that when they send their kids off to school they are in a safe and protected environment that includes a transparent relationship between the parents and the school. Parents need to know what is going on with their child at school because they have the ultimate responsibility to care for and guide their child. Parents are the stewards of their children, not the school or the state.
The problem is gender identity is a protected class in Iowa’s civil rights law. We need to remove gender identity as a protected class so schools no longer believe they must allow teaching/promotion of gender identity confusion…in fact it needs to be prohibited. We either need to get rid of gender identity as a protected class or severely limit the reach of the current law so that promoting gender identity confusion is not allowed.
I have co-sponsored bills in past years to remove it from the law. I have also introduced other legislation regarding the bathroom issue-putting protections in place for children-in past years and it has not been taken up. Clearly, action needs to be taken – and sooner rather than later.
In addition, if a good law gets passed, we will need more than enforcement from bureaucrats (which they aren’t normally effective). As is currently happening in some schools, without a certain enforcement mechanism for the current prohibition on teaching critical race theory, some schools simply flaunt the law. It is likely some schools would do that for a prohibition on promoting gender identity confusion as well.
If a good law is put in place, there needs to be a pathway for civil litigation so that parents can bring a lawsuit, and that if the courts find in favor of the parents there will be an injunction and civil penalties. We need effective, parent-driven, targeted enforcement at schools that would violate that law.
Feel free to contact me with ideas, thoughts, and concerns. My phone is 319-987-3021 or you can email me at mailto:sandy.salmon@legis.iowa.gov . I want to hear what you are thinking and will listen to your input. Together we will work to make a difference for the future of Iowa. Thank you very much for the honor of representing you!
Sincerely,
Sandy