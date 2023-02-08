Our big news of last week was that we passed out the Governor’s School Choice bill and the governor signed it. This is a major change in education policy for our state. This truly levels the playing field for education providers as the state aid will follow the student to the school of the family’s choice. It also levels the playing field for students as no matter what your income you likely will be able to send your child to the school that best fits him/her.

Bills that Passed in Committee