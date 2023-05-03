The House and Senate have agreed spending $8.5 billion on the overall budget for the next fiscal year. This represents 88% of the ongoing revenue.
The following bills were passed by the Senate this past week:
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor: Increases penalties for sexual exploitation of a minor. Criminalizes utilizing a technological device to commit the offense of stalking.
Veterinary Technician Bill: Expands the medical care vet techs are allowed to provide to animals as long as the medical care is provided under the correct level of supervision by a licensed veterinarian. Certain medical services are not allowed to be delegated.
Mental Health Providers: Prohibits non-compete agreements by employers for mental health providers. This is to remove barriers hindering mental health providers from practicing.
Teaching License: Allows teacher candidates to get a teaching license if they’re under the age of 21. Some students now graduate from high school with their AA degree and finish up their bachelor of education degree before age 21. This allows them to go straight into the teaching profession without being hindered by the “age 21” requirement.
Newborn Safe Haven Expansion: Another expansion of the Newborn Safe Haven Act. Allows a special receptacle which is padded and climate-AEMS facility. The baby box at a hospital must be in a visible and conspicuous location to hospital staff. The baby box at a fire station or EMS facility is to be equipped with a motion sensor and a dual alarm system that places a call to 911 when opened or detects movement within the box.
Human Trafficking: Raises penalties for human trafficking crimes.
Agriculture and Dept. of Natural Resources Budget: Appropriates $138 million for programs in the Dept. of Agriculture, like soil conservation and water quality and in the DNR like park maintenance and operations and REAP (Resource Enhancement and Protection).
Health and Human Services Budget: Appropriates $2.6 billion for HHS programs including Medicaid, mental health services, services for seniors, child and family programs, disability services, public health programs, veterans programs, etc.
Transportation Budget: Appropriates $446 million for programs in the Dept. of Transportation from the Road Use Tax Fund and the Primary Road
Block Grant Bill: Appropriates $424 million for Community Development Block Grant programs within HHS, Drug Control, Dept. of Human Rights, Economic Development, and public health.
Administration and Regulation Budget: Appropriates $135 million for administration of the governor’s office and state government agencies
Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Regulation: This bill dealt with the pharmacy benefits manager for the State of Iowa insurance program for its employees. The PBM is the contractor that provides prescription drugs. The problem has been what appears to be unfair business practices by PBM’s and we are seeking to rein that in by requiring PBM’s to bid to provide pharmacy services for the state’s employees through the use of a “reverse auction” process. The bidding will be to see who can provide the most cost-effective service. Similar efforts have been done in a few other states and the savings have been substantial for the state and the employee.
State Auditor’s Bill: Restricts the State Auditor from having access to personal information, such as medical and hospital records, academic records, criminal or investigatory records, of a person unless it is agreed by both parties to be necessary to conduct the audit. If agreed to, the records must be anonymized to protect the identity of the person. This bill came because of an Iowa Supreme Court case in which the court ruled the auditor exceeded his statutory authority in issuing subpoenas to private entities.
Mental Health Policy Bill: Independence MHI will primarily serve behaviorally complex youth and Cherokee MHI will primarily serve court-ordered criminals with severe mental health needs. Updates Families First policy with HHS. Makes changes to Mental Health Disability Services Regional System in the wake of the state takeover of the mental health system.
County Compensation Boards: Requires county compensation boards to “show their work” on recommended salaries. They are required to use data from the Dept. of Management on prior salaries for each office, etc. and from the Dept. of Labor on salary statistics for comparable offices as well as using other data. Members of the board are also required to take training.
Classroom Violence: Requires the school contact the parent of both the disruptive student and the victim student, if there was one, within 24 hours of the teacher notifying the principal. Lays out guidelines for schools to use handling incidents of violence at school while still giving the school leeway to adjust based on the specific situation. Requires the Dept. of Education to create model policies for schools relating to student discipline for threats of violence and violent incidents. This bill is intended to make school a safer learning environment for students, to give teachers back up by the administration, and to give the administrators legal back-up.
Medicaid Payments: Requires that Medicaid be the payor of last resort, places a tax on the MCO’s to administer the Medicaid program, and establishes a temporary moratorium on certificate of need applications for new construction or a permanent change in bed capacity by nursing homes.
Student ID Cards: If a school issues student ID cards, they must include the Your Life Iowa crisis phone number and internet website address for grades 7-12.
National Sovereignty at Stake
The World Health Organization (WHO), which is the health care policy arm of the United Nations, is scheduled to vote at the end of May on amendments proposed by the Biden administration to the International Health Regulations (IHR).
Much concern has been raised regarding the loss of United States national sovereignty in areas of health care, travel, and economic control should these amendments be adopted, as well as the usurpation of the Constitution as the supreme law of the land.
Here is what the amendments do:
1. Change the WHO from simply an advisory body that just makes recommendations to a legally binding authority (Articles 1 and 42)
2. Asserts authority of the WHO over anything that has the “potential to impact public health” (Article 2)
3. Removes the requirement to “respect dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of people” (Article 3)
4. Gives control to the WHO over an “allocation plan for health products” to require states to supply health products as directed (Article 13A)
5. Gives WHO authority to mandate medical treatments, including examinations, treatment, medications, proof of prophylaxis, proof of vaccine and to implement contact tracing (Article 18)
6. Gives WHO authority to issue global health certificates, digital or paper, for tests, vaccines, treatment, recovery, tracing and tracing, traveler’s health declaration (Articles 18, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31, 35, 36, and 44)
7. Would empower the Emergency Committee to override decisions of sovereign nations regarding health measures (Article 43)
8. Would require increased funding from America and other nations (Article 44A)
9. Would empower WHO to censor “disinformation and misinformation” at its own discretion (Annex 1)
10. Would create an obligation by nations to construct and maintain WHO infrastructure at all ports of entry (Annex 10)
Clearly, these proposed changes leave little doubt as to the severe erosion of national sovereignty that would be experienced by our nation and its people, affecting even everyday life. The Constitution is the supreme law of our country and not the dictates of an international organization.
WHO’s leadership has a record of being inordinately influenced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP has refused to allow a credible and comprehensive international investigation into the origins of the COVID pandemic, among many other of their destructive activities.
Senators Grassley and Ernst are signed onto legislation that says Senate approval is required before the amendments can have the force of law in the United States. I would wholeheartedly agree and would urge you to contact them and your Congressman or Congresswoman that you want the United States to:
1) Stop funding the WHO (we are the biggest contributor)
2) Withdraw from the WHO (President Trump began the withdrawal process and President Biden reversed it).
3) Require ratification of this treaty by the Senate if we don’t leave the WHO
Feel free to contact me with ideas, thoughts, and concerns. My phone is 319-987-3021 or you can email me at sandy.salmon@legis.iowa.gov . I want to hear what you are thinking and will listen to your input. Together we will work to make a difference for the future of Iowa. Thank you very much for the honor of representing you!