Few experiences in life offer an opportunity for a re-do.
Time, as we know it, marches only in one direction, and if unforeseen circumstances come barreling down on expectations and routines, it’s time to cut losses and ultimately move forward.
But for two groups of St. Paul’s students, whose annual highlight experience of traveling to the capital’s national monuments and memorials was derailed because of the pandemic 18 months ago, a re-do is in the making.
For 14 students who would have been sixth-graders when the coronavirus struck, the chance to live a missed opportunity came about from Sept. 10-14 when they travelled to Washington, D.C., in fulfillment of a trip they had planned as an experiential learning opportunity.
The kids, now eighth-graders, traveled with Lisa Alexander, the capstone coordinator and the main dynamo that organizes and fundraises for the trip, as well as with Danielle Mummelthei, a former sixth-grade teacher and Capstone director at the school.
Working as a team and overcoming challenges along the way — from logistics to working to moderate the expectations for the trip, made unpredictable by the ongoing pandemic protocols — the two women were enabled by parent chaperons.
Ultimately, it turned out the wait was worth it.
The trip became even more meaningful because their second day coincided with the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
That day, memorably, four students laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, at the Arlington National Cemetery, and all witnessed the Changing of the Guard ceremony.
“Looking out and seeing the Pentagon left many of us speechless,” Mummelthei wrote in a Facebook post documenting the journey. “This will be a day no one in our group will soon forget.”
Afterwards, as is customary, the group visited the Air Force Memorial, where they encountered Korean and Vietnam veterans who were part of the Honor Flight.
Then they headed to Marine Corps Memorial and left a tribute to the 13 servicemen killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, as the U.S. was withdrawing its contingent from that country.
The trip, with its many educational and experiential opportunities, was as impactful for the adults as it was for the students.
“I was very impressed with the number of opportunities our group had to explore veterans memorials, museums and historical sites,” said Janet Johnston, the grandmother of student Lyla Beniga, wrote in a text. “Most memorable were being at Arlington Cemetery to witness the wreath laying ceremony, the Ford Theatre where President Lincoln was shot, and exploring the Holocaust Museum.”
Russ Jerome, the father of Liam Jerome, said the trip was “worth the wait.” Typically held in March, it now coincided with the anniversary of 9/11.
“A great reminder of the amazing things we can do as a country and the leaders who set a foundation for our freedom today,” Jerome wrote.
The trip has become tradition for the school since 2013, when the first group headed to Washington. The students learn about history and for that portion of the trip where their historical research has led them, they become the “tour guides” for their peers as they trek around Washington, giving them confidence and empowering them through immersive knowledge.
In remedying what was missed, the school will also take the Class of 2021 to Washington to make up for their missed trip last year, and this March, as usual, and pending unforeseen circumstances, the current sixth-grade class will go as scheduled.
All this could not have been done without the vision of Christi Lines, the former principal and currently at West Cedar and Southeast elementary schools, who initiated the program, the diligent work of Alexander and Mummelthei, and the commitment of the donors who quietly, but consistently, and dutifully, continue to make the trip possible, investing into the future and giving kids and opportunity to learn about the foundations of this country and the sacrifices of those who have fought to defend the principles.
“We would like to thank all of those that have faithfully supported the Capstone Project through prayer, time, and monetary gifts throughout the years,” Alexander said. “We are honored to have been able to take the Class of 2020 Capstone class to Washington, D.C., and look forward to continuing the traditions for years to come.”