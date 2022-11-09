On Oct. 20, the Waverly Exchange Club presented its annual Firefighter of the Year Award to recognize exemplary service. Waverly Fire Chief Bryce McKenzie presented a plaque to Captain Jason Dorman. A 30-year veteran of the Waverly Fire Department, Dorman is the department’s expert on the fire trucks and pump operation, is heavily involved with training programs, and advocates for new technology applications.
