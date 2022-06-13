Kay Kingsley heard a tapping at her window while getting ready for her mother’s celebration of life service on June 9.
At first she ignored the sounds, but after they became repetitive, she opened the blind.
To her surprise, she saw a vibrant red cardinal, wings spread, flying in front of her window.
In it, she saw a message from her departed mother.
She shed tears at the sight, taking in the majesty of the bird before snapping a picture to preserve the moment.
Kay’s mother, Yvonne Faye Schurman, 85, of Cedar Falls, passed away on June 1, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Memorial Hospital of Waterloo. Yvonne graduated from Greene High School in Waverly in 1955, and then worked for Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company in Waverly. After marrying LaVern Schurman in 1958, the two owned and operated Schurman’s Lawn & Garden Care in Cedar Falls, according to her obituary.
Yvonne enjoyed ceramics, knitting, gardening, and decorating cakes. She and her husband, Lavern, liked to travel, and spent many winters in Texas. They camped and fished with their grandkids. And they loved to dance with each other, which was fitting since they first met at a dance in 1956. But above all else, Yvonne cherished spending time with her family.
Still processing the loss of her mother, Kay saw the bird as a messenger.
“I knew my mom was with me,” Kay told Waverly newspapers, “and I took the moment to marvel in the beauty.”