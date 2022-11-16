Sarah Kyner, a first-grade teacher at Carey Elementary School, recently wrote and received a Smart Money Teacher Grant from the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation. Sarah asked for funds for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Bins for her classroom.

“WSR Foundation, I would first like to begin by thanking you for making this grant and project possible in my classroom,” she said referring to the generosity of the Waverly-Shell Rock Foundation.