Sarah Kyner, a first-grade teacher at Carey Elementary School, recently wrote and received a Smart Money Teacher Grant from the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation. Sarah asked for funds for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Bins for her classroom.
“WSR Foundation, I would first like to begin by thanking you for making this grant and project possible in my classroom,” she said referring to the generosity of the Waverly-Shell Rock Foundation.
“I am so thankful and grateful for your support to me and our district as a whole. What an amazing opportunity teachers in our district have to ask for additional funding to make our classrooms come to life.”
The teacher said she and her students have benefited greatly from the implementation of the STEM Bins provided for them.
“I was able to add an additional five morning centers where students are able to engage in a hands-on alternative to morning work when they come into school,” she said. “Students are able to begin their day by touching, creating, thinking, talking, sharing, and having a great time warming up their brains to have a great day. Thank you for your support,”