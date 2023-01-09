Carl R. Johnson, 82, of Charles City, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service for Carl will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John-Charles City YouTube channel.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Carl Raymond Johnson was born in Swea City, Iowa on July 13th, 1940, to parents Raymond and Fern (Overfield) Johnson. Carl graduated from Swea City High School in 1958 and received his Bachelor’s in education from Luther College in 1962. He completed his master’s degree at Colorado State College in 1966. His Doctor of Education was received in St. Cloud, Minnesota in 1989 and he was known as “Doc” Johnson by many from that point on. Carl began his teaching career in Postville, Iowa in 1962, where he taught for two years. Carl retired as head of the history department in 1999 from Charles City High School, where he taught for 37 years. Carl was always proud of his work with Quality Circles in the high school. Following his retirement from education, Carl built, owned, and managed Taco Johns in Charles City for 23 years.
Carl married his first wife, Bonnie Skaar in June 1962 and from that union two children were born. Carl later remarried Linda Dewey in July of 1993 and became stepfather to three stepchildren.
Carl was a lover of the outdoors. He loved to spend time caring for his yard, tending to his garden, watching the birds and wildlife, golfing and enjoying time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Carl was often traveling to Colorado to fish or ski with family or to Canada to fit in fishing trips with friends and family. He enjoyed traveling, always the first to point out new and interesting things, a never-ending thirst for knowledge and sharing that with all he met. Carl was an avid reader and historian, eager to engage with those around him. A lover of the Iowa Hawkeyes in a house of Cyclones. To his grandchildren, he was known for the pockets of goldfish, stashes of chocolate, fresh peas, and carrots from the garden, the “boys only” truck and rides on the lawn mower. Carl appreciated his ability to serve the Charles City community through Taco Johns and felt that being engaged in the local community was hugely important.
Carl is survived by his wife Linda Johnson of Charles City; his two children and three stepchildren: Diedrich Johnson of Frasier, CO, Erika (Don) Alpern of Centennial, CO, Aaron Nelson of Cedar Rapids, Rae Lynne (Justin) Chase of Charles City and Carissa (Clint Croy) Nelson of Rifle, CO; 7 grandchildren: Emma and Sam Alpern; Xander, Saeli and Dewey Chase; and Isaac and Sienna Croy; his sister, Alma Jo Krantz of Swea City, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Fern Johnson of Swea City, his in-laws Raymond and Emelda Dewey of Waverly and his brother Don Johnson of Evanston, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Floyd County Conservation and St. John Lutheran Church, designated to the lift fund.
