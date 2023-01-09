Carl R. Johnson, 82, of Charles City, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service for Carl will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John-Charles City YouTube channel.