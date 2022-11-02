Rheannon Carlson has taken a job with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Bremer County office.
Rheannon Carlson has taken a job with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Bremer County office.
A Shell Rock native, she graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1997.
She loved biology, which was not surprising because she grew up on a multi-generational farm in rural Shell Rock. The oldest of three, she was active in 4-H and the Bremer County Fair in her teens.
In fact, in 1997, she was crowned the Bremer County Pork Queen.
In 2001, she married Joe Carlson, a farmer, and she took an active part in the farming operation, helping raise beef, cattle, corn, soybeans and hay.
When the position at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Bremer County, became available, she decided to apply as the job lined up with her interests in farming and helping young kids.
She enjoys communicating with families, scheduling events, working with the media and keeping the office running.
The Carlsons have three kids, and their son, Brayden, is a correspondent for Waverly Newspapers.
While her kids were growing up, Rheannon worked at the Denver Community Schools as a secretary and a paraeducator, but now that the kids are grown up and more independent, she has taken on a full time job.
Even though she has been on the job for less than a month, Rheannon is just as excited about the opportunities as she is about the everyday tasks.
An important part of her job is handling daily questions ranging from garden work to specifics about the events, for instance.
“I like working with my co-workers, I like working with the community,” she said. “We like working with 4H-ers. I am looking forward to my first fair as a member of this team.”
