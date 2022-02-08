Carol B. Hunemuller, 85, of Tripoli, died, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Tyler Hoey officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10 at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com
Carol Beth, daughter of Russel E. and Tena T. (Zacharias) Meyer was born July 18, 1936, in Ackley. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley. Carol graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1954, and continued her education at Allen School of Nursing, where she earned her Nursing Degree. She was an instructor at Allen School of Nursing in Waterloo for a year. On August 16, 1959, she was united in marriage with Lavern C. Hunemuller at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley. To this union two children were born, Linda and David. The family made their home in Tripoli. Carol assisted her husband, Lavern at their family’s business C & L Radio TV. Carol was a long time faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, serving as secretary of the Parish Board of Education, president of the Women’s Group, teaching Sunday School, the Church Choir, and Bell Choir. In addition to her volunteer work at the Church, she also was involved in the Lutheran Brotherhood for many years, the Tripoli Women’s Club and the Tripoli Music Mother’s Group. Carol loved serving her community and being around people. In addition, she enjoyed traveling, was an excellent cook, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband, Lavern C., of Tripoli; daughter, Linda K. (Dale E.) Denner, of Algona; son, David L. (Brenda L.) Hunemuller, of Tripoli; grandchildren, Andrew T. (Jessica A.) Denner, Megan E. Denner (Jeremy M. Rosier), Adam C. (Emma N.) Denner, Tena M. (Joseph R.) Ferrebee, Ethan R. Hunemuller, Isaiah M. Hunemuller, and Avery T. Hunemuller; great-grandson, Elijah J. Ferrebee; great-granddaughter, Brinley K. Peters; and sisters, Audrey E. (Linsley) Baldwin and Virgilee K. Mott, both of Iowa Falls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Janet K. Denner; and brother-in-law, Timothy Mott.