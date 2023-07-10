Carol Lynn Thurm, 69 of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo
Carol was born on December 17, 1953, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Ronald and Barbara (Stowell) Gilbert. She was united in marriage to David James Thurm on April 8th, 1973, at St. John Lutheran Church Maxfield.
Carol enjoyed the many fishing trips to Brainerd, Minnesota, family card games and shopping with or for her family. She especially loved spending time with grandchildren and celebrating their accomplishments.
Carol is survived by her two sons; Chad (Nicole) Thurm of Williamsburg and Neal Thurm of Denver; her five grandchildren: Clayton, Kyler, Jenna, Miranda, and Mylee; a brother, Ron Gilbert of Brainard; and a sister, Susan (Greg) Bergeson of Marshalltown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David in 2012; her father and mother-in-law, Lorraine and Lorena Thurm; and a sister, Beverly Gilbert.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Peter Lutheran Church with Rev. Reed Pedersen officiating. Burial will be held in St. Peter Cemetery, Denver. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kaiser Corson in Denver and also for one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379