WAVERLY, IA- Trevor Carolan, a 2011 Wartburg College graduate and organist, will be the featured performer at Wartburg’s Homecoming & Family Weekend Bach’s Lunch organ series recital Friday, Oct. 14.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Carolan in the Chapel Commons. The program will feature music by Georg Bohm, Johann Sebastian Bach and Dieterich Buxtehude.
Carolan, who lives in Dallas, is an attorney at Bowman and Brooke LLP, where he represents Fortune 500 companies in the automotive, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. He also is a baritone staff singer in the Grammy Award-winning Incarnation Choir at the Church of the Incarnation.
While at Wartburg he studied organ under Karen Black, the Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor in Organ. He also was a member of the Wartburg Choir for four years and served as student body president.
The Charles City native earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis. While in the Twin Cities, he was the bass section leader of the 100-member cathedral choir at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. As a member of the semiprofessional Schola Cantorum, he performed in Europe twice and sang for Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Vatican.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch. The series will continue Nov. 11, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14.