WAVERLY, IA- Trevor Carolan, a 2011 Wartburg College graduate and organist, will be the featured performer at Wartburg’s Homecoming & Family Weekend Bach’s Lunch organ series recital Friday, Oct. 14.

The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Carolan in the Chapel Commons. The program will feature music by Georg Bohm, Johann Sebastian Bach and Dieterich Buxtehude.