Carrie T. Bunger, 96, of Mason City, formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Health Care Center in Mason City.
Carrie was born December 25, 1925, on the family farm in rural Clarksville, the daughter of Joe and Annie (Arenholz) Adelmund. When Carrie was a young child the family moved to the Tripoli area where she would attend school through the eighth grade. After her schooling she stayed on the farm and helped her father with daily farm chores. On July 25, 1948, she was united in marriage to Paul O. Bunger at St. John Lutheran Church in Tripoli. To this union, two children were born, Bonnie and Rex. Shortly after marrying they moved to Cedar Falls and would later have residences in Janesville and Waverly. Carrie spent her working years as a homemaker and caring for her son, Rex. Paul passed away in 2008 and Carrie continued to live in Waverly until moving to Mason City in 2010 to better care for Rex and be closer to Bonnie.