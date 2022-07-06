The newly renovated Carter House in Shell Rock is expected to be available as a short-term vacation rental through Airbnb and VRBO in about a month. It is the town’s first Airbnb listing and will be just the second one on VRBO.
Here are some specifics about the property:
Address: 418 S. Walnut St.
Building: three bedrooms, two full baths (1 bedroom and 1 bath on main floor), full kitchen, dining room, screened porch
Unique features: two hitching posts, Western theme
Rate: Fri.-Sat. $275, Sun.-Thurs. $235-$245
Contact: phone, 433-744-5052; Facebook, Star Valley Hospitality; email, cindyrowland@starvalleylodge.com