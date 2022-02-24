Wednesday, March 2, is Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent in many Christian churches.
In the early Christian communities, individuals who had betrayed or denied their faith during the persecutions (and later those guilty of committing various capital crimes) were required to wear sackcloth and cover themselves in ashes to symbolize their repentance and desire for reconciliation with the Christian community. During the Middle Ages, when the purpose of Lent became more penitential, the use of ashes became more widespread among the faithful as a sign of repentance for personal private sins.
The first evidence for the celebration of Ash Wednesday occurs in the middle of the 10th century; the custom was extended to the universal church near the end of the 11th Century.
The liturgical season of Lent developed in the early Christian communities as a period of discernment and enlightenment for catechumens preparing to be baptized at the Easter Vigil; baptized Christians accompanied these individuals in this process as a sign of support and in preparation for renewing their own baptismal promises at Easter.
During the Middle Ages, the focus on celebrating or renewing baptismal promises was overshadowed by an emphasis on personal penance and sacrifice. In the Roman Catholic tradition the original focus on baptism was restored by the reforms of the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s.
Today, Lenten practice combines prayer, fasting and almsgiving with reconciliation and study or personal renewal. The season lasts 40 days (not counting Sundays) beginning on Ash Wednesday and ending on Holy Thursday.
The Lenten season is observed in various Christian traditions, including the Anglican, Episcopal, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Reformed and Roman Catholic churches.
